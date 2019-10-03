Apple Card's Global Version Is in the Works, Says CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that an international version of Apple Card is in the works. "We want to offer the cards everywhere," Cook told.

In an interview with German publication Bild, Cook said they needed suitable partners as launching a credit card was not simple as different countries had different rules and regulations.

At present, the card is available only in the USA, where Apple has partnered with Goldman Sachs.

The Apple Card is both digital and physical credit card that requires no number, CVV security code, expiration date or signature on the card. It comes with benefits, like instant approval, zero fees on missing deadlines or going over the limit and daily cash-back on purchases.

Apple Card uses machine learning (ML) and Apple Maps to label transactions with merchant names and locations. Purchases are organised by colour-coded categories such as food and drinks, shopping and entertainment.