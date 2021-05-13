Technology News
  • Apple Says Author Hired in Ads Business Has Left Company After Internal Petition Against His Racist Book

Apple Says Author Hired in Ads Business Has Left Company After Internal Petition Against His Racist Book

Antonio García Martínez wrote the 2016 book Chaos Monkeys about his time in the technology industry.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 May 2021 12:11 IST
Apple Says Author Hired in Ads Business Has Left Company After Internal Petition Against His Racist Book

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/ Antonio Garcia-Martinez

García-Martínez joined Apple as a product engineer in Apple's advertising platform business in April

Highlights
  • More than 2,000 Apple employees had signed an internal petition
  • Apple said García-Martínez is no longer at the company
  • García-Martínez did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Apple on Wednesday said Antonio García-Martínez, a former Facebook product manager who joined Apple recently to work in its advertising business, is no longer with the company.

García-Martínez, who came to Silicon Valley after a stint on Wall Street, wrote the 2016 book Chaos Monkeys about his time in the technology industry. He joined Apple as a product engineer in Apple's advertising platform business in April, according to his LinkedIn page.

Technology news publication The Verge reported on Wednesday that more than 2,000 Apple employees had signed an internal petition sent to the company's leaders with concerns about what the petition writers described as sexist and racist views in the book and whether Apple had followed its own rules in hiring García-Martínez.

Apple said García-Martínez is no longer at the company but gave no further details.

"At Apple, we have always strived to create an inclusive, welcoming workplace where everyone is respected and accepted. Behaviour that demeans or discriminates against people for who they are has no place here," the company said in a statement.

García-Martínez did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.
 

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, Antonio García Martínez
Colonial Pipeline Slowly Restarts After Ransomware Attack as Southeast US Scrambles for Fuel

