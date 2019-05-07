Technology News

Apple Bought 20 to 25 Companies in the Last 6 Months, Says CEO Tim Cook

On average Apple purchases a company every 2 to 3 weeks.

By | Updated: 7 May 2019 18:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Bought 20 to 25 Companies in the Last 6 Months, Says CEO Tim Cook
Highlights
  • Tim Cook attended Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting
  • He revealed that Apple bought 20 to 25 companies in the last six months
  • Most of the company’s purchases are never disclosed

Apple CEO Tim Cook sat down for an interview with CNBC on Monday where he revealed that Apple acquired between 20 and 25 companies in the past six months. The incredible number may seem huge, but is just another sign that Apple is one of the largest companies in the world, with a market capitalization above the $900 billion mark. Unfortunately, Cook didn't reveal the nature of business of the acquired companies, he did reveal Apple buys a company every two to three weeks.

Tim Cook attended Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting where in an interview with CNBC, he mentioned that after spending on expansion, the company looks to buy companies for their strategic value. Apple with the leftover money mostly acquires small companies primarily for their talent and intellectual property, he said. Cook is quoted to say, “We bought probably 20 to 25 companies in the last six months or so. And then, we look at, what do we have leftover? And if we've got something leftover, we look at where we can place it. And the top value that we believe we can place it is investing in ourselves and investing in Apple. And so we do that. We're fortunate in that, when we buy our stock we think that almost 50 percent of U.S. households own Apple stock, either directly or indirectly through indexes and mutual funds and so forth. And so it helps everybody or helps a large number of people.” You can check out CNBC's full interview with Tim Cook here.

Among the 20 to 25 companies that Apple has acquired, AI Assistant startup, Silk Labs is one of them that the company bought in November of last year. The following month in December, the company purchased a London-based music firm, Platoon. Then, earlier in March this year, the company acquired Italian Startup, Stamplay for EUR 5 million. And apart from these, most of the acquisitions that Apple makes are not that big, which doesn't make it necessary for the company to disclose purchasing details.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Tim Cook
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
AMD to Build World’s Fastest Supercomputer Called ‘Frontier’ in Collaboration with Cray, Targets 2021 Launch
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Apple Bought 20 to 25 Companies in the Last 6 Months, Says CEO Tim Cook
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Renders, OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Leaked
  2. Leakers Claim to Have Revealed the Entire Plot of Game of Thrones Season 8
  3. Nokia 4.2 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India
  4. Asus ZenFone 6 Price Leaked Ahead of May 16 Launch
  5. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Last-Minute Deals You Can Grab
  6. Redmi Note 7 Sent to Space To Test Durability, Camera Capabilities
  7. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  8. Microsoft Word to Get New AI-Powered Editor to Rival Grammarly
  9. Google Pixel 3a Could Be a Game Changer but Only if the Price Is Right
  10. Mi A3 Series Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 700-Series SoCs
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.