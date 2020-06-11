Technology News
loading

Amazon Bans Police Use of Its Face Recognition for a Year

Law enforcement agencies use facial recognition to identify suspects, but critics say it can be misused.

By Associated Press | Updated: 11 June 2020 10:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Bans Police Use of Its Face Recognition for a Year

The tech industry has fought against outright bans of facial recognition

Highlights
  • Amazon’s face recognition tech is called Rekognition
  • Amazon said that it hoped Congress would bring stronger regulations
  • Microsoft has been vocal about the need to regulate facial recognition

Amazon banned police use of its face-recognition technology for a year, making it the latest tech giant to step back from law-enforcement use of systems that have faced criticism for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin. The Seattle-based company did not say why it took action now. Ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd have focused attention on racial injustice in the US and how police use technology to track people. Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into the handcuffed black man's neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.

Law enforcement agencies use facial recognition to identify suspects, but critics say it can be misused. A number of US cities have banned its use by police and other government agencies, led by San Francisco last year. On Tuesday, IBM said it would get out of the facial recognition business, noting concerns about how the technology can be used for mass surveillance and racial profiling.

It's not clear if the ban on police use includes federal law enforcement agencies. Amazon didn't respond to questions about its announcement.

Civil rights groups and Amazon's own employees have pushed the company to stop selling its technology, called Rekognition, to government agencies, saying that it could be used to invade privacy and target people of colour.

In a blog post Wednesday, Amazon said that it hoped Congress would put in place stronger regulations for facial recognition.

“Amazon's decision is an important symbolic step, but this doesn't really change the face recognition landscape in the United States since it's not a major player,” said Clare Garvie, a researcher at Georgetown University's Center on Privacy and Technology. Her public records research found only two US agencies using or testing Rekognition.

The Orlando police department tested it, but chose not to implement it, she said. The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon has been the most public about using Rekognition, but said after Amazon's announcement Wednesday that it was suspending its use of facial recognition indefinitely.

Studies led by MIT researcher Joy Buolamwini found racial and gender disparities in facial recognition software. Those findings spurred Microsoft and IBM to improve their systems, but irked Amazon, which last year publicly attacked her research methods. A group of artificial intelligence scholars, including a winner of computer science's top prize, last year launched a spirited defense of her work and called on Amazon to stop selling its facial recognition software to police.

A study last year by a US agency affirmed the concerns about the technology's flaws. The National Institute of Standards and Technology tested leading facial recognition systems -- though not from Amazon, which didn't submit its algorithms -- and found that they often performed unevenly based on a person's race, gender or age.

Buolamwini on Wednesday called Amazon's announcement a “welcomed though unexpected announcement.”

“Microsoft also needs to take a stand,” she wrote in an emailed statement. “More importantly our lawmakers need to step up” to rein in harmful deployments of the technologies.

Microsoft has been vocal about the need to regulate facial recognition to prevent human rights abuses but hasn't said it wouldn't sell it to law enforcement. The company didn't respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Amazon began attracting attention from the American Civil Liberties Union and privacy advocates after it introduced Rekognition in 2016 and began pitching it to law enforcement. But experts like Garvie say many US agencies rely on facial recognition technology built by companies that are not as well known, such as Tokyo-based NEC, Chicago-based Motorola Solutions or the European companies Idemia, Gemalto and Cognitec.

Amazon isn't abandoning facial recognition altogether. The company said organisations, such as those that use Rekognition to help find children who are missing or sexually exploited, will still have access to the technology.

This week's announcements by Amazon and IBM follow a push by Democratic lawmakers to pass a sweeping police reform package in Congress that could include restrictions on the use of facial recognition, especially in police body cameras. Though not commonly used in the US, the possibility of cameras that could monitor crowds and identify people in real time have attracted bipartisan concern.

The tech industry has fought against outright bans of facial recognition, but some companies have called for federal laws that could set guidelines for responsible use of the technology.

“It is becoming clear that the absence of consistent national rules will delay getting this valuable technology into the hands of law enforcement, slowing down investigations and making communities less safe,” said Daniel Castro, vice president of the industry-backed Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, which has advocated for facial recognition providers.

Ángel Díaz, an attorney at New York University's Brennan Center for Justice, said he welcomed Amazon's moratorium but said it “should have come sooner given numerous studies showing that the technology is racially biased.”

“We agree that Congress needs to act, but local communities should also be empowered to voice their concerns and decide if and how they want this technology deployed at all,” he said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Facial Recognition, George Floyd, Black Lives Matter
Twitter Moves to Limit Sharing on Unread Articles
Zoom Briefly Shuts Account Over Tiananmen, Raising Free Speech Fears

Related Stories

Amazon Bans Police Use of Its Face Recognition for a Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5 Laptops You Can Buy for Working from Home
  2. PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Map Has Been Reportedly Leaked
  3. Lenovo Launches Four New Laptops With Latest Intel, AMD Processors in India
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  5. Sony WI-SP510 In-Ear Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  7. Vu Expands Its 4K Smart TV Range in India With Four New Models
  8. Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, 19:9 Display Launched in India
  9. Tata Sky HD+ Upgrade Price Reduced to Rs. 5,999 for Existing Subscribers
  10. Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x Getting Android 10 Update in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Developing a Single Sign-in System Called Jio SecureID, Currently in Beta Testing by Reliance Employees
  2. Xiaomi Mi Notebook, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  3. OnePlus 8 to Go on Sale in India via Amazon, OnePlus.in Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
  4. TikTok Faces Scrutiny From EU Watchdogs
  5. Vivo X50 Pro to Launch in India Mid-July: Report
  6. Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro Start Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update in India
  7. Zoom Briefly Shuts Account Over Tiananmen, Raising Free Speech Fears
  8. Amazon Bans Police Use of Its Face Recognition for a Year
  9. Twitter Moves to Limit Sharing on Unread Articles
  10. Intel 'Lakefield' Hybrid CPUs Launched, Combining Core and Atom Architectures for Folding Screen Laptops
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com