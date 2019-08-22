Amazon Rainforest Fires May Be Record Setting in Number This Year: NASA

Amazon rainforest fires are filling the Brazilian sky with smoke, and NASA says the number of fires in the region this year may have set a new record.

"Although it is not unusual to see fires in Brazil at this time of year due to high temperatures and low humidity it seems this year the number of fires may be record setting," NASA said on Wednesday.

According to Brazil's space research centre INPE almost 73,000 fires have been recorded so far this year.

INPE is seeing an 83 percent increase over the same period in 2018.

In its press release, NASA notes the methodology of observation, "NASA's Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) Worldview application provides the capability to interactively browse over 700 global, full-resolution satellite imagery layers and then download the underlying data. Many of the available imagery layers are updated within three hours of observation, essentially showing the entire Earth as it looks 'right now.'"

According to a report in the National Public Radio (NPR), Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has shown little concern for the situation.

Bolsonaro, who took office in January, has repeatedly lambasted Brazil's environmental regulations as an impediment to economic development, and under his tenure environmental agencies have seen diminished staff and funding, said the report.