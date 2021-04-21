Technology News
Amazon to Let Whole Foods Shoppers Pay With a Swipe of Their Palm in US

The system, called Amazon One, lets customers associate a credit card with their palm print.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 April 2021 16:37 IST
Amazon to Let Whole Foods Shoppers Pay With a Swipe of Their Palm in US

Amazon said its biometric technology will be live at a Whole Foods near its headquarters in Seattle

Highlights
  • The deployment stops short of introducing Amazon's cashier-less tech
  • Amazon One still requires scanning items at checkout
  • The company said it will not impact jobs at Whole Foods

Amazon said it is rolling out biometric technology at its Whole Foods stores around Seattle starting on Wednesday, letting shoppers pay for items with a scan of their palm.

The move shows how Amazon is bringing some of the technology already in use at its namesake brick-and-mortar Go and Books stores to the grocery chain it acquired in 2017.

The system, called Amazon One, lets customers associate a credit card with their palm print. It offers a contact-less alternative to cash and card payments, Amazon said.

The deployment stops short of introducing Amazon's cashier-less technology at Whole Foods, which critics have said would result in job cuts. Amazon One still requires scanning items at checkout, and the company said it will not impact jobs at Whole Foods.

Amazon said its biometric technology will be live at a Whole Foods near its headquarters in Seattle on Wednesday and will expand to seven more stores in the metro area in coming months.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Whole Foods, Amazon One
Oppo K9 5G Specifications Surface Online Ahead of May 6 Launch; Oppo Enco Air, Oppo Band May Launch Alongside
Logitech Combo Touch Backlit Keyboard Case With Trackpad for New iPad Pro Launched

Related Stories

Amazon to Let Whole Foods Shoppers Pay With a Swipe of Their Palm in US
