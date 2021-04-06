Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • Amazon Illegally Fired Employees Critical of Work Conditions, US Labour Board Finds

Amazon Illegally Fired Employees Critical of Work Conditions, US Labour Board Finds

Amazon last year terminated the employment of Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, who accused it of enforcing policies in a discriminatory fashion.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 April 2021 10:54 IST
Amazon Illegally Fired Employees Critical of Work Conditions, US Labour Board Finds

In a statement, Amazon said it supports workers' rights to criticise work conditions

Highlights
  • Cunningham and Costa questioned Amazon's pandemic safety protocols
  • Amazon on Monday did not specify what the polices were
  • Cunningham and Costa did not immediately comment

Amazon illegally fired two employees who advocated for better working conditions during the pandemic, the US National Labor Relations Board has found.

The online retailer last year terminated the employment of Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, who accused the company of enforcing policies in a discriminatory fashion and having vague rules that "chill and restrain" staff from exercising rights, according to their charge filed in October, seen by Reuters.

The board said on Monday that its regional director in Seattle will issue a complaint if the parties do not settle the case.

The decision comes at a delicate moment for Amazon as it awaits the outcome of its Bessemer, Alabama, workers' vote on whether to make their warehouse the company's first unionized facility in the country.

Cunningham and Costa, who gained prominence for pushing the company to do more on climate change, about a year ago questioned Amazon's pandemic safety protocols and worked to raise money for warehouse staff at risk of contracting COVID-19.

In a statement, Amazon said it supports workers' rights to criticise work conditions, but that doing so does not absolve staff of breaking lawful rules. "We terminated these employees not for talking publicly about working conditions, safety, or sustainability, but rather, for repeatedly violating internal policies," it said.

Amazon on Monday did not specify what those polices were.

Cunningham and Costa did not immediately comment. Marc Perrone, international president of the UFCW union whose local unit helped file the charge, said in a statement: "Today is a reminder that Amazon will break the law to silence its own workers who speak out."

The New York Times earlier reported the news.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon
Loki Trailer: Tom Hiddleston Must Help Owen Wilson Fix Reality, if You Can Trust Him

Related Stories

Amazon Illegally Fired Employees Critical of Work Conditions, US Labour Board Finds
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG Mobile Phone Business Closed Down Worldwide Due to Losses
  2. Redmi 20X Could Launch in China as a Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
  3. Poco X3 Pro to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today
  4. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  5. Oppo A74 5G Launch Date, Specifications Tipped by Retailer
  6. Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. From 1986 Auctions for $660,000
  7. Realme 8 Update Brings Camera and Touch Improvements
  8. OnePlus Watch May Get Always-On Display Feature via OTA Update
  9. Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS Earbuds Set to Launch on April 7
  10. NASA’s Mars Ingenuity Helicopter Drops on Surface of Red Planet
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Chat History Migration Between Android and iOS Devices
  2. Redmi Note 10 Will Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple CEO Tim Cook Talks of Autonomous Cars During Podcast, Hints at Building Driving Technology Platform
  4. Amazon Illegally Fired Employees Critical of Work Conditions, US Labour Board Finds
  5. Loki Trailer: Tom Hiddleston Must Help Owen Wilson Fix Reality, if You Can Trust Him
  6. Oppo F19 to Launch in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Poco X3 Pro to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  8. Clubhouse Payments Launched to Help Creators Monetise Their Content
  9. Realme 8 Gets First Update in India, Brings Camera and Touch Improvements
  10. How to Watch IPL 2021 Live: Stream Online in India, Match Details, Timings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com