Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot Prices Cut in India for a Day

, 14 August 2018
Amazon Echo range has received a temporary price cut in India

Highlights

  • Amazon has reduced the prices of its Echo devices in India
  • The Echo Spot is priced currently at Rs. 10,399
  • The Echo Dot is priced at Rs. 3,199

Amazon's Echo smart speaker range is currently available with a discount in in India. The Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Spot are now selling at reduced price rates, a deal that will be available for the rest of the day. In June this year, Amazon had reduced the prices of the Echo and Echo Dot temporarily, to counter cut the competition of Google Home and Google Home Mini in India. All of the Echo devices are powered by AI voice assistant Alexa, while Google Home smart speaker range is powered by Google Assistant.

The Amazon Echo is available at a reduced price of Rs. 7,999, down from the original price of Rs. 9,999, effectively giving a discount of Rs. 2,000. The Echo Dot is priced currently at Rs. 3,199, down from its original price of Rs. 4,499, effectively saving Rs. 1,300. The Echo Spot is priced currently at Rs. 10,399, giving a total discount of Rs. 2,600. The Echo Spot price reduction is only exclusive to Prime members, while the other two price cuts are open to all. The original price of the Echo Spot is at Rs. 12,999. The Echo Plus price, the most premium product of the Echo family, remains unchanged at Rs. 14,999.

To recall, the Echo Dot is a tiny device and the speaker (a 0.6-inch tweeter) is not loud enough to fill a big room, but you can pair it with any speaker of your choice via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm line-out and listen to music and Alexa's voice via your preferred Bluetooth speakers.

Meanwhile, the Amazon Echo is a speaker loud enough to fill the room thanks to the 2.5-inch woofer, in addition to a 0.6-inch tweeter. If you just want a standalone device that's loud and offers a super-convenient way of playing music, then this is the one for you.

Lastly, the Echo Spot stands out because of its most distinct feature that is its 2.5-inch circular display.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Echo Spot
