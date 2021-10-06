Technology News
loading

In California, Some Homeowners Buy Machines That Make Water Out of Air

The machines use coils to chill air and collect water drops in a basin.

By Associated Press | Updated: 6 October 2021 14:42 IST
In California, Some Homeowners Buy Machines That Make Water Out of Air

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Tsunami Products

The system is one of several developed in recent years to extract water from humidity in the air

Highlights
  • Bowman’s machines are made for use at homes, offices, ranches
  • The price for the machines start at $30,000 (roughly Rs. 22.43 lakhs)
  • The machines also requires a significant amount of energy to run

The machine Ted Bowman helped design can make water out of the air, and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices.

The air-to-water systems work like air conditioners by using coils to chill air, then collect water drops in a basin.

“Our motto is, water from air isn't magic, it's science, and that's really what we're doing with these machines," said Ted Bowman, design engineer at Washington state-based Tsunami Products.

The system is one of several that have been developed in recent years to extract water from humidity in the air. Other inventions include mesh nets, solar panels and shipping containers that harvest moisture from the air.

Bowman said his company's machines — made for use at homes, offices, ranches and elsewhere — dehumidify the air and in doing so create water that's filtered to make it drinkable.

The technology works especially well in foggy areas and depending on the size can produce between 200 gallons (900 litres) and 1,900 gallons (8,600 litres) of water a day. The machines also operate efficiently in any area with high humidity, including California's coastline, he said.

The machines are not cheap, with prices ranging from $30,000 (roughly Rs. 22.43 lakhs) to $200,000 (roughly Rs. 1.50 crores). Still, in California, where residents have been asked to conserve water because one of the worst droughts in recent history has depleted reservoirs, some homeowners are buying them to meet their water needs.

Don Johnson, of Benicia, California, said he bought the smallest machine, which looks like a towering AC unit, hoping it would generate sufficient water to sustain his garden. But he found it puts out more than enough for his garden and his household.

“This machine will produce water for a lot less than you can buy bottled water at Costco for, and I believe, as time goes on and the price of freshwater through our utilities goes up, I think it's going to more than pay for itself," he said.

Besides the high price tag, the unit also requires a significant amount of energy to run. But Johnson said the solar panels on his roof produce enough power to operate the machine without additional energy costs.

Experts like University of California, Davis hydrology researcher Helen Dahlke said the technology makes sense for individual homeowners, especially in rural areas. But she said it is not a practical solution for California's broader water woes.

Dahlke said the focus should be on fighting global warming to prevent future droughts.

“We really actually need to curb climate warming to really make a difference again," she said.

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ted Bowman, Tsunami Products, Energy Efficiency
CoinSwitch Kuber Raises $260-Million Series C Funding From Coinbase, Andreessen Horowitz
PUBG Mobile Modes Coming to BGMI; Krafton Bans Nearly 88,000 Accounts Using Illegal Programs in a Week
In California, Some Homeowners Buy Machines That Make Water Out of Air
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Many Reliance Jio Users Reporting Connectivity Issues
  2. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  3. Barbie Takes Zero-Gravity Flight to Inspire Girls to Take Up Career in Space
  4. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Review
  5. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Card Offers
  7. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Now Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers, 8,200mAh Battery Launched
  2. Instagram Video Launched; Combines IGTV, Feed Videos Under Single Format
  3. Toyota Launches C+Walk T Three-Wheeled E-Scooter as an 'Alternative' to Walking
  4. PUBG Mobile Modes Coming to BGMI; Krafton Bans Nearly 88,000 Accounts Using Illegal Programs in a Week
  5. In California, Some Homeowners Buy Machines That Make Water Out of Air
  6. CoinSwitch Kuber Raises $260-Million Series C Funding From Coinbase, Andreessen Horowitz
  7. Google Says It’s Tweaking Apps to Let Users Factor Climate Change Into Daily Routines
  8. Google Says It Used AI to Reduce Traffic Delays, Fuel Use in Israel; Plans to Test in Rio De Janeiro
  9. Cryptocurrency Has Become 'Too Large to Ignore', Says New Research Report by Bank of America
  10. Mobile Premier League, Other Online Gaming Apps Block Access in Karnataka as Ban Takes Effect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com