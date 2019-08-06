Technology News
loading

20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i With Dual USB Ports Launched in India at Rs. 1,499

The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i claims to fully charge the Redmi K20 Pro three times.

By | Updated: 6 August 2019 14:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i With Dual USB Ports Launched in India at Rs. 1,499

20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i offers wo-way quick charging

Highlights
  • 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is priced in India at Rs. 1,499
  • It is already available on Mi.com in a single Black colour option
  • It claims to charge an iPhone 8 7.2 times

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched a new 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i in India. The new power bank comes in a lone Black colour option, and is priced at Rs. 1,499. It is already available to buy on Mi.com, and it is listed to support 18W fast charging as well. It is integrated with high density lithium polymer batteries, supports dual USB ports, and offers two-way quick charging. Xiaomi also has a 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i listed on its website, and that retails starting at Rs. 899.

Reiterating the price, the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is priced in India at Rs. 1,499. It is listed on Mi.com and is already available to buy in a single Black colour option. The 10,000mAh variant, on the other hand, is offered in Red, Black, and Blue colour variants.

Xiaomi claims that the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i fully charges the Redmi K20 Pro or the Redmi Note 7 Pro three times. It also supports iOS devices, and fully charges the iPhone 8 7.2 times. As mentioned, it offers two USB slots and intelligently adjusts power output to match the device's requirements. It supports 18W fast charging, is universally compatible, and is made of PC + ABC material for a comfortable grip, and the sandstone finish adds a stylish touch to the cylindrical-shaped power bank.

There's a 2-hour low power charging mode that can be activated by double pressing the power button. This mode is suitable for Bluetooth headsets and fitness bands. The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i provides nine layers of circuit chip protection including temperature resistance, short circuit protection, reset mechanism, input overvoltage protection, incorrect insertion protection, output overcurrent protection, output overvoltage protection, overcharge and over-discharge protection, and PTC protective circuits for the cell.

The power bank comes with an LED indicator to warn users of drained battery, and has a Micro-USB port for charging purposes. The dimensions of the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i are 150.6x72.3x26.3mm. It's charging time is listed to be at 6.7 hours via an 18W charger, and approximately 10 hours using a 10W charger.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i, 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i Features, 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i Sale, Xiaomi Power Bank
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
iPhone 11 May Go on Sale on September 20; 2021 iPhone Models Said to Bring Back Touch ID
Google Trips Travel Planner App Shuts Down, Some Features Live on in Google Search, Maps
Honor Smartphones
20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i With Dual USB Ports Launched in India at Rs. 1,499
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Teased by Xiaomi to Be a Powerful Phone: Report
  2. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 With Interactive Bezel Control Launched
  4. Huami Amazfit Verge Lite With 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Live Images Leaked, Tipping Design
  6. Google Fit App Gains Improved Sleep Insights, Dark Theme on Android, iOS
  7. Google Assistant Can Now Read Out WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack Messages
  8. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India
  9. iFFalcon K31 4K Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi Launches New Mi Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Trips Travel Planner App Shuts Down, Some Features Live on in Google Search, Maps
  2. 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i With Dual USB Ports Launched in India at Rs. 1,499
  3. iPhone 11 May Go on Sale on September 20; 2021 iPhone Models Said to Bring Back Touch ID
  4. Reliance Jio's MyJio App Gets Updated With Jio Cloud Integration
  5. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone to Launch in China on August 15, Company Confirms
  6. Google Pledges Carbon-Neutral Shipping, Recycled Plastic for All Devices
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launched With Touch Sensitive Bezels, Voice Calling Support
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Astro White Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Pre-Order Details
  9. Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving August Update With Security Patches, Wi-Fi Improvements
  10. Redmi Y2 Starts Receiving Android Pie Update in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.