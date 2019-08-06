Xiaomi on Tuesday launched a new 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i in India. The new power bank comes in a lone Black colour option, and is priced at Rs. 1,499. It is already available to buy on Mi.com, and it is listed to support 18W fast charging as well. It is integrated with high density lithium polymer batteries, supports dual USB ports, and offers two-way quick charging. Xiaomi also has a 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i listed on its website, and that retails starting at Rs. 899.

Xiaomi claims that the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i fully charges the Redmi K20 Pro or the Redmi Note 7 Pro three times. It also supports iOS devices, and fully charges the iPhone 8 7.2 times. As mentioned, it offers two USB slots and intelligently adjusts power output to match the device's requirements. It supports 18W fast charging, is universally compatible, and is made of PC + ABC material for a comfortable grip, and the sandstone finish adds a stylish touch to the cylindrical-shaped power bank.

There's a 2-hour low power charging mode that can be activated by double pressing the power button. This mode is suitable for Bluetooth headsets and fitness bands. The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i provides nine layers of circuit chip protection including temperature resistance, short circuit protection, reset mechanism, input overvoltage protection, incorrect insertion protection, output overcurrent protection, output overvoltage protection, overcharge and over-discharge protection, and PTC protective circuits for the cell.

The power bank comes with an LED indicator to warn users of drained battery, and has a Micro-USB port for charging purposes. The dimensions of the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i are 150.6x72.3x26.3mm. It's charging time is listed to be at 6.7 hours via an 18W charger, and approximately 10 hours using a 10W charger.