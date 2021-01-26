Technology News
Republic Day Parade 2021: How to Watch Live Online and on TV

The Republic Day Parade 2021 livestream will begin at 9:00 am on Tuesday, January 26.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 January 2021 06:00 IST
Republic Day Parade 2021: How to Watch Live Online and on TV

Highlights
  • You can watch it online on the YouTube Channel of Press Informaton Bureau
  • You also download Republic Day Parade 2021 Anroid app from Google Play

Republic Day Parade 2021 livestream and telecast will begin at 9am on Tuesday, January 26 as India celebrates the 72nd Republic Day tomorrow. The event will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in New Delhi for the wreath-laying ceremony. This will be followed by President Ram Nath Kovind, the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces, officially beginning the Republic Day Parade 2021 with the Flag Hoisting Ceremony. You can watch the Republic Day Parade 2021 live on your TV sets via a DTH connection, such as Dish TV, Airtel, and Tata Sky, as well as online on your laptop or smartphone.

The celebrations will be truncated this year to maintain social distancing as much as possible owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Republic Day parade will also not have a chief guest this year with Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson not being able to make it also due to the pandemic. The route of the Republic Day Parade will also be shorter this year. The parade will begin at Rashtrapati Bhawan and end at India Gate instead of Red Fort. Here's how to watch the Republic Day Parade live, online and on TV.

How to watch Republic Day Parade 2021 online

The Republic Day Parade 2021 livestream can be accessed via a few methods. Doordarshan will be livestreaming the event on their YouTube channel, right from PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial at India Gate to the flypast by the Indian Air Force that concludes the Republic Day Parade. The Press Information Bureau will also be livestreaming the Republic Day parade on their YouTube channel.

Android users can also access the Republic Day Parade livestream via the new Republic Day Parade 2021 app launched by the central government. You can download the app from the Google Play store. It also has more details about the event, including parking and route information, the order of events, and details about the 32 tableaux that will be marching down Rajpath during the parade. The daredevil motorcyclists that appear towards the end of the parade right before the Indian Air Force flypast and draw the loudest cheers from the crows won't be performing this year as mandated by social distancing norms.

How to watch live telecast of Republic Day Parade on TV via DTH

The Republic Day Parade 2021 will also be broadcasted live on the DD National channel as is the case every year. The standard-definition or SD channel run by Doordarshan is provided free-of-cost by DTH providers, including Tata Sky, Airtel, and Dish TV.

As mentioned, the Republic Day Parade 2021 will begin at 9:00 am tomorrow, Friday, 26 January 2021.

Comments

