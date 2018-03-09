Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Aadhaar Card: Here's How You Can Change Aadhaar Card Address Online

  hindi
, 09 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Aadhaar Card: Here's How You Can Change Aadhaar Card Address Online

Highlights

  • Aadhaar card address can be changed online via the UIDAI site
  • Users will need to upload an address proof of the new address
  • The new address will be verified by a BPO service provider

Aadhaar card is a necessity nowadays, and has become to central to the identities of Indian citizens. From filing Income Tax Returns and applying for a driving license to getting a new mobile SIM and opening a bank account, it finds usage in various walks of life nowadays. Needless to say, it is essential to have the correct address recorded on the UIDAI-issued card. In case you do not have the correct permanent residential address mentioned on the Aadhaar card, it is imperative this be done as soon as possible. Fortunately, the UIDAI has made it pretty easy to change or update Aadhaar card address online, making it convenient to get the correct information recorded with just a few clicks.

 

How to change Aadhaar address online

You need to log on to the UIDAI website in order to change Aadhaar address online. Just follow the steps:

  1. On the UIDAI website, click on Address Update Request (Online). A webpage opens in a new tab — at the bottom, click on Proceed after going through the instructions.
  2. Here, enter your Aadhaar number and the text verification code to receive the OTP, and on the next page, enter the OTP.
  3. Next, you need to choose whether you want to change the Aadhaar card address by area pin code or by address.
  4. On the next page, fill in the required details and click on Submit.
  5. Now, you will need to provide a proof of your correct address in order to change the Aadhaar card address. You choose from a number of ID proofs for this, such as passport, insurance policy, credit card statement, telephone bill (landline), property tax receipt, etc.
  6. The last step is to select the BPO service provider, which you can do by clicking on the radio button next to the service providers’ names, and clicking Submit.

How to Change Aadhaar Address How to Change Aadhaar Address Online

To change your Aadhaar address online, you need to have the registered mobile number as the OTP will be sent on it

 

That’s pretty much it to the process of changing or updating your Aadhaar card address online. However, remember that just submitting the application does not mean the address will be updated in UIDAI records. The new address submitted by you will be verified for authentication purposes before it is entered into the records, meaning you must be sure to enter the correct details.

How to Link Aadhaar Number and Mobile Number via IVR for SIM Re-Verification

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aadhaar, Aadhaar Card, Aadhaar Card Address Change, UIDAI
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Porsche Says Flying Cab Technology Could Be Ready Within Decade
US Sees National Security Risk From Broadcom's Qualcomm Deal
Aadhaar Card: Here's How You Can Change Aadhaar Card Address Online
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
iphone X
TRENDING
  1. Android P Preview Released: How to Install, Supported Devices, and More
  2. Redmi 5 Teased as 'Compact Powerhouse' Ahead of Xiaomi India Launch
  3. Vu Set to Unveil Android TV-Based Mi TV 4A Rival Next Week
  4. OnePlus 6 With 19:9 Display, Snapdragon 845 SoC Leaked via AnTuTu Listing
  5. Ola's Sputtering Electric Trial a Red Flag for India's Ambitious Plan
  6. Samsung Galaxy On Max With Front Flash Gets a Rs. 3,000 Discount in India
  7. Can Xiaomi's Killer Pricing Shake Up the TV Market in India?
  8. Mi MIX 2s Leaked Video Shows Notch for Selfie Camera
  9. Oppo R15 and OnePlus 6 to Bear Similar Design, 19:9 Display: Reports
  10. Samsung Unveils 4K QLED TVs That Blend Into the Wall
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.