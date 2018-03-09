Aadhaar card is a necessity nowadays, and has become to central to the identities of Indian citizens. From filing Income Tax Returns and applying for a driving license to getting a new mobile SIM and opening a bank account, it finds usage in various walks of life nowadays. Needless to say, it is essential to have the correct address recorded on the UIDAI-issued card. In case you do not have the correct permanent residential address mentioned on the Aadhaar card, it is imperative this be done as soon as possible. Fortunately, the UIDAI has made it pretty easy to change or update Aadhaar card address online, making it convenient to get the correct information recorded with just a few clicks.

How to change Aadhaar address online

You need to log on to the UIDAI website in order to change Aadhaar address online. Just follow the steps:

On the UIDAI website, click on Address Update Request (Online). A webpage opens in a new tab — at the bottom, click on Proceed after going through the instructions. Here, enter your Aadhaar number and the text verification code to receive the OTP, and on the next page, enter the OTP. Next, you need to choose whether you want to change the Aadhaar card address by area pin code or by address. On the next page, fill in the required details and click on Submit. Now, you will need to provide a proof of your correct address in order to change the Aadhaar card address. You choose from a number of ID proofs for this, such as passport, insurance policy, credit card statement, telephone bill (landline), property tax receipt, etc. The last step is to select the BPO service provider, which you can do by clicking on the radio button next to the service providers’ names, and clicking Submit.

To change your Aadhaar address online, you need to have the registered mobile number as the OTP will be sent on it

That’s pretty much it to the process of changing or updating your Aadhaar card address online. However, remember that just submitting the application does not mean the address will be updated in UIDAI records. The new address submitted by you will be verified for authentication purposes before it is entered into the records, meaning you must be sure to enter the correct details.

