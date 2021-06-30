Technology News
loading

Boston Dynamics’ Robots Dance to BTS’ Tunes in this Brilliantly Choreographed Video

Boston Dynamics, the American robotics and engineering company, shared the video on its YouTube channel.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 30 June 2021 12:12 IST
Boston Dynamics’ Robots Dance to BTS’ Tunes in this Brilliantly Choreographed Video

Boston Dynamics shared the video with its 2.6 million followers on YouTube

Highlights
  • Hyundai recently closed a majority stake in Boston Dynamics
  • The dance video on a BTS track was shared to celebrate it
  • We see five and later seven robots in a perfectly choreographed dance

It's not that we haven't seen robots do unusual things in the past. From walking alongside humans to performing acrobatics, we have seen the field of robotics grow by leaps and bounds in the past few years. However, it's the combination of Boston Dynamics' “Spot” and BTS, the South Korean boy band, that makes for a delightful watch. No, the two haven't really collaborated, but it's no less than a collaboration when robots perform on one of the famous BTS tracks, right? Boston Dynamics, the American robotics and engineering company, was recently acquired by Hyundai Motor Group.

The South Korean automobile giant now owns an 80 percent stake in Boston Dynamics, the company said last week. And to celebrate this, Boston Dynamics has shared a video with 2.6 million of its followers on YouTube. The video, which spans a little over a minute, is titled, “Spot's On It” — a combination of the name of the robot and the title of the song composed by BTS.

The clip begins with five robots dancing to the tunes of BTS. In another shot, seven robots combine to execute the perfectly choreographed performance. All this while, you can't stop smiling at the sight of robots dancing just as well as the humans.

"We're thrilled to be part of the Hyundai Motor Group! And we're celebrating with a dance to BTS's "IONIQ: I'm On It," read the description of the video by Boston Dynamics.

 

The video was appreciated by many people and commented flowed in.

“I'm getting way too comfortable with dancing robots," commented Marques Brownlee.

RCHeliJet wrote: "That was a Performance, wow."

After having watched robots perform on a BTS track, one of the viewers wanted them to now perform on Beyoncé's Single Ladies.

"I really want to see a bunch of robots dance to “Single Ladies”," wrote ezziboo.

The choreography, too, received a lot of appreciation.

One user, Karl Muster, asked: "Is “Robotics Choreographer” the coolest job of all time?"

"This is a whole new level of art. Whoever directed this choreography, my respects are all yours," wrote a user XO XO.

In a statement on June 22, Hyundai announced the group's acquisition of a controlling interest in Boston Dynamics from SoftBank. The mobile robot company was valued at $1.1 billion, according to the automotive manufacturer. "In the field of robotics, the Group aims to develop advanced technologies that enhance people's lives and promote safety, thereby realizing the progress for humanity," Hyundai said in the statement.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: South Korean band BTS, Hyundai, Boston robotics
Vivo S10 Tipped to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
After Grounding Alibaba's Jack Ma, Chinese Scrutiny Shifts to Rivals at Tencent, ByteDance, JD.com
Boston Dynamics’ Robots Dance to BTS’ Tunes in this Brilliantly Choreographed Video
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. Loki Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  3. Zoom Buys German Startup Kites to Boost Live Transcription Feature
  4. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  5. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 3.5K OLED Display Debuts
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Show Triple Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
  7. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  8. Dell Brings Premium 4K Webcam for High-End Video Conferencing Experiences
  9. Google Pixel 5a Launch Tipped for August
  10. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Testing Story Stickers With Sharable Links: Report
  2. YouTube App on Android Now Lets You Share Chapters From Videos
  3. Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro India Launch Is Soon, Flipkart Teaser Confirms
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch Update: Report
  5. Nokia 105 4G Price Revealed Through E-Commerce Listings After Launch
  6. Google Chrome to Soon Get 'HTTPS-Only Mode' for Secure Browsing: Report
  7. WhatsApp Testing ‘View Once’ Feature for Images, Videos That Disappear After Seen
  8. Apple is Asking Some Employees to Wear Police-Grade Body Cameras at Work to Prevent Leaks: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Windows 11 to Bring Dynamic Refresh Rate Support for Apps: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com