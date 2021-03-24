Need Holi gift ideas that you can buy now in time for the festival? With the COVID-19 still going on, a large gathering with lots of friends will be impossible, but with the festival just around the corner, you'll be able to brighten things up for your close friends and family. We have created a list of five great Holi gifts under Rs. 2.000 that you can buy online. Since the pandemic has changed how people will celebrate Holi this year, our list of the best Holi gifts is for Holi celebrations with social distancing.

Here are the best Holi gifts under Rs. 2,000 that you can give to your family and friends to celebrate the occasion.

Infinity (JBL) Fuze 100 Speaker (Rs. 1,299)

This tiny Bluetooth speaker will easily fit into your pocket and will be light on the wallet too. It is also a perfect gift for Holi as it comes with IPX7-rating for water resistance. And just like Holi, it is offered in multiple colour options, namely Black, Blue, and Red. The speaker has a frequency response range of 120Hz to 20KHz and a sound output of 4W. If you get two of these speakers, you can pair them to create a stereo setup for better sound output. With up to nine hours of playback time, you can keep the party going on for a long time.

Price: Rs. 1,299 | Where to buy: Amazon, Flipkart

CrossBeats Wave Waterproof Sports Bluetooth Wireless Earphones (Rs. 1,799)

But what if your loved ones don't want to share the music with everyone? Maybe they are looking for music on-the-go? The CrossBeats Wave Bluetooth wireless earphones have an IPX7 water-resistance rating that can keep them safe from the water splashes on Holi. The earphones are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 for good connectivity. A carry case is also shipped with the earphones for easily storing them when not in use.

Price: Rs. 1,799 | Where to buy: Amazon, Flipkart

Zoook Rocker Thunder Bluetooth Party Speaker with Karaoke (Rs. 1,799)

With the world still in the throes of the pandemic, it doesn't make sense to go out to party. But what if your social bubble wants to attend a karaoke night to celebrate Holi? The Zoook Rocker Thunder will help you solve that problem. It comes equipped with a karaoke system and a mic, and has a 20W sound output. But the best part is that it is portable and can be used to play music for up to four hours straight.

Price: Rs. 1,799 | Where to buy: Amazon, Flipkart

Hoteon Mobilife Bluetooth Extendable Selfie Stick with Wireless Remote and Tripod Stand (Rs. 759)

How can a party end without taking any good pictures to remember it by? But on Holi, there is always that risk of getting your phone wet. And while we expect everyone to maintain social distancing on Holi this year, if you happen to be in your social bubble, the selfie stick will help you get some great pictures while protecting your phone from getting ruined.

Price: Rs. 759 | Where to buy: Amazon

Safari Cosmo Waterproof Laptop Bag (Rs. 1,299)

A backpack that can store all your important gadgets safely in one place is a gift that many will appreciate. The Safari Cosmo waterproof laptop bag can also help people keep their belongings dry if they wish to venture out on Holi or even on a rainy day as it comes with a rain cover. This bag has a 30 litres capacity, which is big enough to fit a lot of gadgets including a 13-inch laptop. And the best part is that it comes with a USB charging point at the front to help you charge your devices on the go.

Price: Rs. 1,799 | Where to buy: Amazon

