Diwali 2020: 5 Gift Ideas to Make Your Loved Ones’ Diwali Super Special

Diwali 2020 is almost here. In case you are still searching for the perfect gift for your loved ones, fret no more. We have hand-picked a few tech products which you can gift to your dear ones. We have chosen the gifts keeping in mind the change in our lifestyles following the pandemic. There are products across diverse categories that will be useful now, and we've listed items that have strong ratings or reviews, and are good value-for-money.

These gift ideas cover great picks at different price points so that you can find something great no matter what your budget is this Diwali. Read on and find the perfect gift for your friends and family and make their Diwali super special.

1. Samson Go Mic Portable USB Condenser Microphone (Rs. 4,990)

A lot of people have turned to content creation following the pandemic. The Samson Go Mic is the ideal gift for your content creator friend. The Go Mic is a mic that can be clipped right onto your laptop or sit on your desk. It's compatible with a Mac or Windows PC. The Go Mic is perfect for recording music, podcasts or field recording.

The Go Mic has omnidirectional sound pickup patterns with a resolution of 44.1kHz. The package includes a USB cable, cable clip and carry case along with the microphone. The microphone is compact and fits easily in the pocket making it extremely handy.

Price: Rs. 4,990 | Where to buy: Flipkart, Amazon

2. Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock (Rs. 5,499)

The latest smart speaker by Amazon comes with a refreshed spherical design and an LED display that shows time, outdoor temperature or timers. The light sensor automatically adjusts the display's brightness, day or night. The smart home speaker can act as your personal assistant. If you have smart home automation products in your home you can use Echo to voice- control the products.

Although the pre-order has started on Amazon, the product won't be delivered until later in the year. Nevertheless, the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) (review) is a useful and pocket-friendly gifting choice.

Price: Rs. 5,499 | Where to buy : Amazon

3. NESCAFE E' Smart Personal Coffee Maker (Rs.5,999)

This is the perfect gift for any coffee-lover. The NESCAFE E' Smart Personal Coffee Maker is a smart, app-enabled hot and cold coffee maker. With it, you can prepare a variety of customised coffee like creamy iced coffees, cinnamon cappuccinos, and ginger spiced lattes. The coffee maker can be controlled via the Nescafe E Connected mug app on your smartphone and the coffee will be prepared in just 60-90 seconds.

This is an ideal gifting choice for anybody who might be missing reaching out to the office coffee vending machine, given the unexpected shift in our working conditions.

Price: Rs.5,999 | Where to buy: Flipkart, Amazon

4. Realme Smart TV 43 (Rs.19,999)

This has been the year of content streaming and for your dearest binge-lover, there is no better thing to give than a Smart TV. Realme Smart TV 43 is one of the most budget-friendly smart TVs in the market. The device runs on Android TV 9 Pie, with access to the Google Play Store for Android TV. It is powered by MediaTek MSD6683 processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The TV also supports HDR10 standard, Dolby Audio and Bluetooth v5.0.

For sound, the Realme TV uses a four-speaker system with 24W of rated sound output. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and single AV, LAN, and ANT ports. In case you are interested in other TV choices, you can explore our top smart TV recommendations.

Price: Rs. 19,999 | Where to buy: Flipkart

5. Marshall Stanmore II Voice 80 W Bluetooth Speaker (Rs. 31,999)

The Marshall Stanmore II Voice is a beautifully crafted smart speaker for those who have a bigger budget. The sound-quality of the speaker is bound to take your music listening experience to the next level. Coupled with built-in Google Assistant, the speaker lets you control your music using voice commands. Marshall Stanmore II Voice is enabled with multi-room connection, which lets the speaker wirelessly play different genres of music across rooms.

The retro design of the speaker gives it an old-school charm and makes the perfect Diwali for your music loving friends. In case that's too expensive though, check out our guide to the best smart speakers on the market.

Price: Rs. 31,999 | Where to buy: Flipkart

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.