Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale has great offers and deals on in-car accessories including air purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and Bluetooth receivers. If you are looking to accessorise your car, we have handpicked a list of products that can help you make most of the ongoing Amazon sale. The deals and offers on Amazon are available for a limited time-period, so we advise you to quickly order the gadgets of your choice. Amazon has announced that this year's festive sale will last for a full month with new offers appearing daily.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale: Best offers on in-car accessories

Nebelr Car Air Purifier Ionizer (Rs. 4,599)

Nebelr Car Air Purifier Ionizer produces 10 million negative ions that kill 99.9 percent of viruses, bacteria, and removes harmful dust particles, the company claims. This air purifier does not have any filter and releases negative ions into the air that can help reduce headaches as well as eye irritation. It also has low-noise operation and comes with an Auto Start function. Apart from cars, it can also be used in office cabins, or small bedrooms.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,599 (MRP Rs. 8,000)

Vantro Smart Car Air Purifier (Rs. 4,084)

Vantro Smart Car Air Purifier is also claimed to release up to 10 million negative ions to kills 99 percent of viruses, germs and bacteria. It has a built-in filter screen, a HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter. You also get a colorful LED light, digital display, and touch screen. Additionally, it can be easily powered by a car charger, PC, notebook, or power bank, as per the company.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,084 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

Mi Car Charger (Rs. 449)

Mi car charger can charge all Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 compatible devices with an output of up to 18W, the company says. It features two USB ports, and comes with a 4-layer protection to avoid any damage to the device being charged from overload. It features a stylish Blue LED ring.

Buy now at: Rs. 449 (MRP Rs. 599)

AmazonBasics Car Charger (Rs. 899)

AmazonBasics car charger has four ports and offers high-speed charging (up to 48W) for phones, tablets, and other devices. The brand says that the charger can detect the power required by the device to provide maximum supported speed possible. It also has a small LED. There is a built-in safety system that provides protection against overload, short-circuit, and overvoltage.

Buy now at: Rs. 899 (MRP Rs. 1,500)

70mai Pro Plus+ A500S dashboard camera (Rs. 9,699)

70mai Pro Plus+ A500S dash cam has two cameras, and it can capture videos in 2.5K quality from its front camera. The front camera sports a lens that has an f/1.8 aperture and a 140-degree field of view. Additionally, it records full-HD videos from the rear camera. Other features of the camera include built-in GPS, parking mode monitoring, and a built-in Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) AI technology to boost safe driving.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,699 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

DDPAI Mini dashboard camera (Rs. 3,599)

DDPAI Mini dash cam can record full-HD videos. It packs a 2-megapixel CMOS sensor and a wide-angle lens that has a 140-degree field-of-view. It also has a G-sensor that auto-detects collisions and emergency locks the footage to prevent it from being overwritten, the company says. Other features include a parking mode with Time Lapse Recording. It supports SD cards with up to 128GB capacity.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Woscher Car vacuum cleaner (Rs. 1,249)

Woscher car vacuum cleaner comes with multiple attachments allowing users to clean crumbs, dirt, and hair from nooks and corners of their cars, including the AC outlet. It is claimed to offer 5,000PA strong suction and a HEPA Air filter that can be easily washed.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,249 (MRP Rs. 1,978)

Agaro Regal (Rs. 1,502)

Agaro Regal car vacuum cleaner has an 800W motor that helps produce 6,500PA suction for deep cleaning of the seats, cushions, and mats in the car. You also get multiple attachments that can be used to clean various surfaces. It offers 0.8-litre dust collecting capacity and has a long cord for easy operation. The vacuum cleaner has an ABS body for durability.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,502 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

Portronics Auto 10 POR-320 Bluetooth receiver (Rs. 690)

Portronics Auto 10 POR-320 Bluetooth receiver is aimed at older car stereos that do not have wireless connection feature. The device lets users connect their smartphones with their car stereo via Bluetooth v5.0 to listen to music and take calls. The receiver comes with a one-touch ‘Bass Boost' button to enhance the audio experience. There is a microphone that is claimed to cancel out background noise while talking. Additionally, it features two USB Type-A ports to play music via a flash drive and also charge devices.

Buy now at: Rs. 690 (MRP Rs. 1,499)

Amazon Echo Auto (Rs. 2,499)

Amazon Echo Auto adds hands-free calling and music playing experience in your car by Amazon Alexa support. The device is powered by the car's 12V charging socket or USB port. It connects to the car's stereo system through a 3.5 mm cable or Bluetooth. It comes with eight microphones and far-field speech technology. There is an Auto Mode that turns the connected smartphone's screen into a display for maps. It even comes with a microphone off button to disconnect the microphones for privacy.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.