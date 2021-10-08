Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale has great offers and deals on Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, AirPods and other accessories. If you are looking to purchase an Apple product during this festive season, we have curated a list of various products that can help you make a purchasing decision during the Amazon sale. Though the festive sale will last for a full month, the deals and offers on Amazon are available for a limited time-period. The list also includes the products that are available on the Apple online store under Diwali offers.

Apple iPhones

iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) (Rs. 1,23,405)

The iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It features Ceramic Shield which is touted to be tougher than any smartphone glass. The phone is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic SoC. For photography, there are three 12-megapixel rear cameras, and a 12-megapixel front camera. The phone is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. Currently, only the 256GB (Rs. 16,495 discount) and 512GB variant (Rs. 10,000 discount) variants are available, and the 128GB variant will be coming later this month.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,23,405 (MRP Rs. 1,39,900)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (512GB) (Rs. 1,39,900)

The iPhone 12 Pro is currently available only in 512GB variant. It packs a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is protected by Ceramic Shield glass. Under the hood, is Apple's A14 Bionic SoC. There is a triple 12-megapixel rear camera setup, and a 12-megapixel front snapper. The phone is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,39,900 (MRP Rs. 1,49,900)

Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) (Rs. 65,900)

The iPhone 12 is currently available for purchase on Apple online store at a price starting from Rs. 65,900. You can purchase 128GB and 256GB variants as well. Apple is running an exchange offer. Those who trade in an iPhone 8 or newer, you can get a Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 46,120 off on the upgrade. The company is running a Diwali Offer in which it is giving away AirPods with Charging Case, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case or AirPods Pro bundled with the handset.

Buy now at: Rs. 65,900

Apple iPhone 12 mini (64GB) (Rs. 59,900)

The iPhone 12 mini is also available for purchase on Apple online store at a price starting from Rs. 59,900. There is a trade in offer similar to the one with iPhone 12 wherein you can get a Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 46,120 off on the upgrade. The company is also running a Diwali Offer in which it is bundling AirPods with Charging Case, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case or AirPods Pro with the handset.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,900

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) (Rs. 39,999)

The iPhone 11 is available for purchase on Amazon with a discount of Rs. 9,901 for 64GB model. You can also purchase the 128GB variant for Rs. 44,999 and 256GB variant for Rs. 64,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display, and is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic Soc. You get a 12-megapixel rear dual camera setup, and a 12-megapixel front sensor. There's Face ID for authentication.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 49,900)

Apple iPad

Apple iPad Pro 2021 (128GB) (Rs. 39,999)

The Apple iPad Pro (128GB) sports an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide colour gamut. The tablet is powered by Apple's M1 silicon and comes with Face ID for secure authentication. It comes equipped with a 12-megapixel and a 10-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the back. There is a 7-megapixel TrueDepth front snapper. It features four speakers and five studio-quality microphones. The tablet is available at a starting price of Rs. 71,900 on Apple online store with free engraving and can be purchased for Rs. 69,743 from Amazon.

Buy now at: Rs. 69,743 (MRP Rs. 71,900)

Apple iPad Air 2020 (64GB) (Rs. 46,900)

Apple iPad Air (64GB) sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, and P3 wide colour gamut. Under the hood, it gets an A14 Bionic chip with a Neural Engine. The tablet packs a 12-megapixel back camera and a 7-megapixel front shooter. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and a stated 10-hour battery life. The 256GB variant is available for Rs. 72,900 on Amazon. Meanwhile, the 64GB variant is available starting at Rs 54,900, and the 256GB variant can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 68,900 on Apple Store.

Buy now at: Rs. 46,900 (MRP Rs. 54,900)

Apple iPad Mini 2019 (Rs. 32,900)

Apple iPad Mini (2019) features a 7.9-inch Retina display with True Tone. The tablet is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic processor, and comes with 64GB onboard storage. It features an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 7-megapixel front camera. For security, customers get a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. The tablet has stereo speakers. The 64GB variant starts a price of Rs. 32,900, and 128GB model is priced at Rs. 48,900. However, the 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model can be purchased at a price of Rs. 45,900 with a discount of Rs. 14,000.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,900 (MRP Rs. 34,900)

Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip)

The Apple MacBook Pro (2020) has a 13.3-inch Retina display, and is powered by Apple-designed M1 chip. The company claims that the machine has the longest battery backup than any other Mac ever with its up to 20 hours of battery life. It features an active cooling system to sustain the fast performance. Currently, the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage is available on Amazon, and customers can also purchase 512GB and 1TB variants as well. Meanwhile, all MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models are available for pre-order on Apple online store.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,09,990 (MRP Rs. 1,22,990)

Apple Headphones

Apple AirPods Max (Rs 48,999)

Apple AirPods Max headphones are available at a discount of Rs. 10,901 on Amazon. They feature Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio, and Active Noise Cancellation for an immersive listening experience. There is a Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with people around you. Other features include spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, computational audio, Apple H1 chip for connectivity, a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions.

Buy now at: Rs. 48,999 (MRP Rs. 59,999)

Apple AirPods Pro (Rs. 17,990)

Apple AirPods Pro are TWS earphones that feature Active Noise Cancellation, and a Transparency Mode for listening to the surrounding noise. The earphones come with Adaptive EQ which automatically tunes music as per the shape of the wearer's ear. Apple says. They are sweat and water resistant and a stated 24-hour battery life.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 24,990)

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Rs 15,399)

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case pack Apple H1 headphone chip for a stable connection. The case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector. Other features include quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”, and touch controls.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,399 (MRP Rs. 18,900)

The Apple AirPods Max, Apple AirPods Pro, Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case and Apple AirPods with Charging Case are currently up for preorders on Apple online store. Additionally, Apple is also offering free 6-month Apple Music subscription to new customers on purchase of Apple AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods, and select Beats headsets and earphones under Diwali offers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.