Technology News
loading

Pictures of Canada's First 3D-Printed Home Will Make You Want to Stay There. Find It on Airbnb

You can book the 3D-printed 'Fibonacci House' in Canada for just $129 (roughly Rs. 9,030) a night.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 9 July 2021 12:13 IST
Pictures of Canada's First 3D-Printed Home Will Make You Want to Stay There. Find It on Airbnb

Photo Credit: Airbnb

The Fibonacci House is Canada's first-ever 3D printed concrete tiny home

Highlights
  • The house is located in Procter, British Columbia nestled amid tall trees
  • It has two bedrooms, one bed, a bathroom, and a kitchen
  • Money from bookings of this 3D home will be used to build homes for needy

Though 3D printing technology is still in its nascent stages, it has piqued people's curiosity making them more open to exploring it as a low-cost method to build comfortable and durable homes. Experts say that this technology can even help overcome the pitfalls of conventional construction. But even if you are not sure of living in one, you can now experience it if you are in Procter, British Columbia in Canada. The country's first-ever 3D printed concrete tiny home, "Fibonacci House", has been listed on Airbnb. It is also the world's first 3D-printed home to be listed on the lodging platform.

The house has been designed keeping in mind the famous Fibonacci Sequence. Located in Procter, nestled amid tall trees and lush greenery, the house also has mountains in the background. In one of the pictures, a river could also be seen at a distance. The description on Airbnb reveals that it's the pristine Kootenay Lake, at a walking distance for anyone availing the house.

Inside the house, on the mezzanine, at least four people can sleep, according to a note on Airbnb. The house has two bedrooms, one bed, and a bathroom. Outside the house, under the porch area, there are dining tables and chairs. Besides having your breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you can also just sit there, read a book, or just enjoy the scenic beauty. On the property, you also have a kitchen, which looks exquisite in the photographs, on-street parking, and WiFi, which can be used even to work from home should you plan to stay there longer.

Besides, money earned from the bookings of this 3D home will be used by World Housing, a non-profit organisation, to build affordable homes for those in need. According to a report on SingularityHub, a science and technology website, there are plans for a community of five 3D printed houses, called Sakura Place, where preference will be given to single mothers in need of housing.

The house charges $129 (roughly Rs. 9,030) for a night's stay.

Do you think properties such as this one will become the norm especially for travellers? Let us know what you think about 3D homes in the comments section.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airbnb, Fibonacci House, 3D printed house, Canada, 3d printing
Mi 67W Charger With Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Support Launching on July 12, Xiaomi Reveals
WhatsApp to Delhi High Court: Updated Privacy Policy on Hold — Everything You Need to Know

Related Stories

Pictures of Canada's First 3D-Printed Home Will Make You Want to Stay There. Find It on Airbnb
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  3. Black Widow Pirated on Torrents Sites Months Ahead of India Release
  4. Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 2-in-1 Laptops Launched in India
  5. Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 2G Feature Phones Launched
  6. Google Pixel 6 Series May Offer 5-Year Software Support, Specifications Leak
  7. Poco F3 GT India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
  8. Black Widow Disney+ Hotstar Expected Release Date Revealed
  9. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  10. OnePlus Announces Loyalty Programme Ahead of OnePlus Nord 2 5G Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Red Notice Release Date: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds Netflix Movie Out November 12
  2. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Specifications Leak, Tipped to Have Minor Changes Over Last Year’s Model
  4. Robinhood Gives Founders Second Chance at $1.4 Billion Windfall
  5. Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 2-in-1 Laptops With Detachable Keyboards Launched in India
  6. Mi Pad 5 Pro Specifications Tipped via Alleged Certification Listing in China, Could Get Snapdragon 870 SoC
  7. Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Starts July 17, Rs. 399 for Tickets; Indian Trainers Can Get 3 Months YouTube Premium Membership
  8. Qualcomm Launches ‘Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders’ in Partnership With Asus: Price, Specifications
  9. Black Widow Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Might Be October 6
  10. Google Chrome OS Update Pulled for Causing Performance Issues, Leaves Another Problem in Its Wake: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com