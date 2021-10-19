You Should Switch to Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Today Because of Its Perfect Blend of Price and Features

When you're spending your hard-earned money on a new smartphone, it better be the most awesome phone in the market. Samsung's Galaxy A series smartphones are known for delivering an exceptional value at the right price. The company's latest Galaxy A52s 5G takes things to a whole new level.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with the right combination of innovative features and pricing. It's fast, smooth, and future-ready, making it an ideal choice for young smartphone buyers in India. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G brings a set of awesome features such as the power of 5G connectivity and a superfast Snapdragon processor.

Snapdragon 778G Processor to Power Gaming, Streaming, and More

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G promises high performance that lets you do more at once, thanks to the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The modern chipset promises a massive boost in performance. Everything from gaming to multitasking feels super smooth on the new Galaxy A52s 5G. If you're looking for a new smartphone that's able to handle your growing needs in the new normal, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G won't let you down. The advanced Snapdragon 778G SoC is based on a 6nm process and includes a faster and more capable CPU and GPU combination than ever.





Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with RAM Plus, an innovative feature that lets you extend the phone's effective RAM to up to 12GB (effective). RAM Plus can add up to 4GB of additional RAM to optimize performance so that you can run your favorite apps and mobile games without slowing down. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is the ultimate powerhouse in its segment.

Smooth 120Hz sAMOLED Display

A smartphone's display is probably the single most important factor to consider since we all spend a lot more time glued to the small screen in the new normal. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G packs a gorgeous Infinity-O display that brings everything to life. The display is certified for Eye Comfort Shield by SGS which means it's easier on the eyes even when used for a longer period of time.





The large 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz. This makes everything from scrolling your social media feeds to playing games super smooth. The display is designed to give you the smoothest possible experience while you're gaming, streaming, or simply scrolling.

12 Band 5G Support to Make You Future-Ready



5G is the future, and you don't want to buy a smartphone without it. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G not only supports 5G but also packs integration for 12 different 5G bands. That's something most of its rivals miss out on. Once 5G starts rolling out, you'll be able to access the amazingly fast next-generation network speeds on your Galaxy A52s 5G, making everything possible — from smooth online gaming to ultra-fast file sharing and downloading.





Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is a complete device for those who wish to do more in life. The awesome smartphone experience comes with a guaranteed three years of OS upgrades, which means your Galaxy A52s 5G is indeed future-ready in all aspects.

Camera Packed With Awesome Features

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G features a sophisticated multi-lens camera system to help you take your photography skills to the next level. The smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor that can deliver excellent crisp and clear photos during the day.





The phone's 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera can add more details to your photos with a viewing angle of 123 degrees. That's perfect when you're on a vacation and want to capture larger objects. There's a depth camera that can help you customise focus and a macro camera that helps you shoot objects close by.

Portrait mode lets you capture beautiful portraits of your loved ones using the 5-megapixel depth camera that allows you to adjust the depth of field in your photos. It's as easy as tapping a single button. The high-resolution front camera is perfect for capturing amazing selfies for your social media profiles. You can even add a bokeh effect to add that mysterious blur to the background. The inbuilt Super Steady mode uses optical image stabilisation to help you shoot breathtaking photos in the dark. Fun Mode lets you apply fun-filled AR filters to add that special touch to your photos and short videos, letting you express yourself in more ways. The phone is also rated IP67 which makes it dust and water-resistant, ideal for any weather.

Battery That's Super Smart

There's so much you can do with the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, but what about the battery life? You don't have to worry about that either. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with an awesome battery that can last for up to two days. The phone includes a 4,500mAh battery that uses an AI-based power management system to adjust battery usage based on your habits. This helps your battery last longer. The phone supports 25W of Super Fast Charging, letting you back to doing things you love on the phone in no time.

Pricing and where to buy

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G prices in India start at just Rs. 29,999 (effective) for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant, This includes Rs. 6,000 instant cashback for ICICI Bank cardholders. Alternatively, you can also exchange an old smartphone and receive Rs. 6,000 extra value for your old phone.





You can choose from four different color options - Awesome Mint, Awesome Violet, Awesome Black & Awesome White. Buy the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G on Samsung's online e-store here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.