Why the New vivo V17Pro Is the Perfect Smartphone for Indian Millennials

A perfect smartphone could mean different things to different people. For some, a perfect smartphone is the one that can capture great photographs. For others, it could be all about overall performance. But what most young smartphone buyers need in an ideal smartphone is the right balance of all the essential features, combined with a price tag that suits them perfectly.

vivo has been a popular brand amongst young smartphone users in India for some time now. The company has been consistently introducing elegant products across different smartphone market segments. The all-new V17Pro is the company's latest smartphone that comes with flagship-level features making it the perfect option for most Indian millennials.

The new vivo V17Pro essentially brings together a great camera experience, classy design, and pairs it with excellent performance. The end result is a smartphone that's not just ideal for young smartphone users but also stands out amongst its competition.

Cameras

Let's talk about the cameras on the new vivo V17Pro first. The smartphone features the world's first 32MP Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera. The setup consists of a 32MPl Camera sensor and a Super Wide-Angle Camera to add that special touch to all your selfies. This is highly beneficial for today's millennial generation who end up spending most of their time using the front camera anyway.

A sample photo captured using the vivo V17Pro

The Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera can shoot amazing photos during any time of the day or night. It includes a new Super Night Selfie mode that brings a new level of brightness to low-light photos, making them more vibrant and clear as real. The Super Wide-Angle camera lets you capture selfies in landscape mode and add even more people to your selfies.

A sample photo captured using the vivo V17Pro

At the back, the vivo V17Pro includes a 48MP AI Quad Rear Camera setup. If you're looking for some serious photography output from your smartphone, the vivo V17Pro seems to have a piece of decent camera equipment. There's a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 13MP Super Macro lens, 8MP Super Wide-Angle lens, and 2MP Depth-sensing camera.

Another sample photo captured using the vivo V17Pro

The rear cameras on the vivo V17Pro promise bright photos no matter what lighting conditions you're facing. The AI-powered Super Night Mode offers crisp photographs in low-light conditions. The Super Wide-Angle camera lens helps capture photos with a 120-degree angle, letting you showcase your creative skills to the world.

A sample photo captured using the vivo V17Pro

Design

For young smartphone users, it's very important that their smartphone's design matches their personal style statement. The new vivo V17Pro features an exquisite design that's bound to grab everyone's attention.

For starters, the phone features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. There's no display notch, thanks to the Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

vivo V17Pro comes in two beautiful colour options: Glacier Ice (White) and Midnight Ocean (Black). The smartphone feels premium when you hold it in your hands.

Performance

vivo's new flagship phone, vivo V17Pro, is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM. The chipset consumes low power, keeping the battery consumption optimal. As for the storage, you get 128GB of inbuilt storage for all your photos, videos, apps, and everything else.

If you love to play games on your phone, vivo's Multi-Turbo acceleration technology promises to offer a seamless gaming experience so you can play your games without any hiccups. The technology ensures your smartphone remains cool while you're using apps that use a lot of system resources.

To power the smartphone's needs, there's a 4,100mAh battery with Dual-Engine Fast Charging support. This means you'll be able to charge the vivo V17Pro quickly so you get time for more important things in life.

The new vivo V17Pro has just about everything you'd expect from a flagship smartphone. The powerful cameras, beautiful yet durable design, and smooth performance make it an ideal smartphone for most young smartphone users in India.