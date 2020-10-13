Technology News
Why Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Is the Biggest Smartphone Innovation Till Date

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 13 October 2020 20:38 IST
Why Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Is the Biggest Smartphone Innovation Till Date

There are very few companies that dare to innovate. Samsung is one of them. The company introduced a whole new form factor in the world of smartphones with its Galaxy Fold smartphone last year. It introduced a brand new way for people to interact with a mobile device, paving the way for the future of smartphones.

This year, Samsung is taking it to the next level with the new Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. The bold new smartphone promises to change the shape of the future with its cutting-edge technology, powerful performance, and the next-generation smartphone platform in the palm of your hand. Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is the next chapter of foldable phones.

A foldable experience that's a marvel of technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is a result of precision engineering matched with an expertly crafted design, resulting in a form factor that delivers a user experience that's out of this world. Galaxy Z Fold2 5G offers the best of foldable technology in a neat package that's both premium and powerful.

The new smartphone comes with a larger Cover Screen on the outside, and a more reliable and bigger Main Screen inside, both based on Infinity-O. Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is sleek to hold, and more comfortable to grip. The phone unlocks a number of new uses that were previously thought of as impossible on a regular smartphone.

The result is a foldable smartphone experience that makes it possible to do just about anything. The two displays combine the experience of a smartphone and a tablet into a single device. The luxurious Mani Display offers a large screen to let you work on documents, attend meetings, scribble notes, multi-task, and so much more while the outer Cover Screen lets you quickly perform basic smartphone operations.

The brand new Hideaway Hinge unfolds a magical smartphone experience

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G foldable mechanism is powered by the new Hideaway Hinge. The redesigned hinge is more powerful, and allows users to use the display in a number of ways in Flex mode, unlocking new possibilities for a more enhanced foldable experience.

Samsung has developed its new Hideaway Hinge in such a way that its sweeper structure adds functionality while minimizing the entry of dirt or other foreign particles from getting inside the device. Now, you can stay more productive using just your smartphone when you're on the go. The new hinge adds to the sleek design, while enabling the device to fold smoothly and even stand on its own.

The Hideaway Hinge is an example of smart engineering. Its CAM mechanism allows users to use the Galaxy Fold2 5G from 75 to 115 degrees of flexibility, enabling a large number of new use cases. Handling hands-free video and voice calls is now an amazing experience while using the great cameras is even more fun in Flex mode.

Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass unlocks new possibilities

Samsung Galaxy Fold2 5G comes with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen that made from the company's ultra-thin folding glass. It is built using multiple layers, resulting in a more durable display. With a punch hole camera design and minimum bezels, you get a pure big-screen experience while the device is in its unfolded state. It's great for getting work done, playing your favourite games, or even watching TV shows and movies.

flex main

Flex mode lets you use your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G in a number of ways. You can use the phone from a variety of angles, and even hold it more comfortably using this mode. You can also make hands-free video calls with Google Duo using the Flex view by simply folding the phone. Flip it to Cover view, and now you can enjoy your favourite TV shows or movies at a comfortable angle.

5G-enabled and future-ready

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is 5G enabled, making it future-ready. The next-generation mobile technology, dubbed as 5G, will enable faster and more reliable data transfer for mobile users. It will also open up a whole new way to communicate with Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the near future. Having a 5G-capable smartphone in your pocket makes you ready to enjoy the next-generation networks when they start rolling out.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G brings a transformative foldable smartphone experience like you've never seen before. From more powerful multitasking uses to change the way you use a smartphone using Flex mode, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is a major leap towards the future of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is now available in India for Rs. 1,49,999. You can also avail no-cost EMIs starting at just Rs 12,499 per month. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes with the Galaxy Z Concierge service, which provides 24×7 assistance to buyers of this ultra-premium smartphone as well as Samsung Care+ protection against accidental and liquid damage for a year. You can also get the Microsoft Office 365 productivity suite at just Rs 4,099, along with free access to YouTube Premium for four months and Rs 2,000 off on anything you buy from the Samsung Shop app.

