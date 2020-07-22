Why Samsung Galaxy M21 Is an Ideal Phone for Millennials Under Rs. 20,000

Samsung's Galaxy M-series smartphones are aimed at youngsters who appreciate a great overall package, at a price that's easy to justify. We're living in a time when we have to rely on our smartphones more than ever, be it for essential communication or online classes.

The Galaxy M21 is a monster of a device around the Rs. 13,999 price point for the 4/64GB variant. Galaxy M21 comes with just about everything you would need, especially when you're working or studying from home during the coronavirus lockdown. From a massive 6,000mAh battery to a powerful 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, the Galaxy M21 has it all.

A powerful camera setup that's perfect for millennials

Let's start with the phone's camera. The Galaxy M21 comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The 48-megapixel Ultra-High Resolution ISOCELL Bright GM2 sensor ensures you're able to capture stunning photographs no matter what lighting condition. You can capture 4K videos, super slow-mo videos, and even a hyper-lapse.

But that's not all, the 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera offers 123 degrees field of view so that you can fit in more people in your photos and capture much wider subjects in your photos. There's a 5-megapixel camera sensor with Live Focus to create elegant bokeh effects. For all your selfies, there's a 20-megapixel selfie camera that's just perfect for all your social media posts.

There're no doubt smartphone cameras are one of the most important features in any modern smartphone. But during the coronavirus pandemic, they've become even more important. From scanning documents and sharing them from your home to attending video calls while you handle your household chores, the Galaxy M21's powerful camera setup can handle everything.

Samsung Galaxy M21's camera setup offers a variety of modes to ensure you get the best shots every single time. You can pick from Live Focus, 48MP shot, Night Mode, Pro Mode, Ultra-Wide mode, and an automatic Scene Optimizer mode. All these modes offer an automatic selection of the right settings you'll need to capture great photographs.

A gorgeous big display for both work and play

Besides the camera, the Galaxy M21 also comes with a visually appealing 6.4-inch sAMOLED FHD+ Infinity U display. The smartphone has become a primary source of entertainment and work for many during the lockdown, and a large and beautiful display is more essential than ever now. The Galaxy M21's display offers a peak brightness of 420 nits and a contrast ratio of 78960:1, making it more readable in just about any condition.

From watching movies on-the-go to going through your favourite photos on social media platforms, the large display on the Samsung Galaxy M21 can make anything more enjoyable. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The phone has also received Wide vine L1 certification, which means you'll be able to enjoy HD content on your favourite online streaming platforms.

A powerful processor to get things done

But what about the processor? After all, you don't want powerful features without an equally powerful chipset in your smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M21 comes with the Exynos 9611 SoC which includes a quad-core processor, a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, and is supported by up to 8GB of LPDDRx4 RAM.

All this translates into a smooth, lag-free experience whenever you're working, studying, or just enjoying your favourite games on your smartphone. The Galaxy M21 can handle all your multitasking requirements without a hiccup. On top of it all, the Galaxy M21 runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 that offers a much cleaner and smoother user experience on the smartphone.

A massive 6,000mAh battery that goes on and on

When you can do so much with your smartphone, your next big worry has to be the battery. Most smartphones in the market promise a lot, but when it comes to battery life, they're unable to live up to their words. The Samsung Galaxy M21 features a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W Type-C fast-charging.

How long can the battery last? You can browse the Internet for up to 21 hours, listen to music for up to 119 hours, and watch videos on the Galaxy M21 for up to 26 hours on a full charge. This is highly useful when you're stuck at home while socially isolating yourself during the coronavirus pandemic. The large battery inside the Galaxy M21 ensures you're able to do more without keeping your smartphone tied to a power adapter.

Where and how to buy the Galaxy M21 safely in India?

Samsung Galaxy M21 comes in two colour options, Midnight Blue and Raven Black. To keep your data secure, the Galaxy M21 comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back along with a Fast Face Unlock feature that uses the selfie camera to unlock your smartphone. Samsung Galaxy M21 comes in two variants, with prices starting at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant.

With the powerful set of features it offers, and the affordable price tag that comes with it, the Galaxy M21 is one of the finest options available for young smartphone users right now. Given how we're all concerned about our safety as well as that of our loved ones, you can safely order the Galaxy M21 using contactless delivery methods via Amazon India and Samsung's online store. Your smartphone will be delivered to you in a safe and secure environment.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.