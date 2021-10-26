What Makes HUAWEI nova 9 a Great All-Rounder Smartphone

The need of the hour among smartphone buyers is a perfectly balanced, all-rounder device that ticks all the right boxes. A great smartphone not only offers an excellent array of innovative features but also comes with a reasonable price tag. If you're in the market for such a smartphone, read on, we have something special for you.

HUAWEI's all-new nova 9 is a gem of a smartphone. The phone offers a trendy flagship design, a superb camera, a large battery that can charge quickly, and a set of amazing innovative features. HUAWEI nova 9 is the smartphone for you if you're looking for the best in hardware and software at a great price point.

Stunning Ultra-Thin Design and Display

HUAWEI nova 9 comes with a stunning, eye-catching design that comes double-coated with a new Starry Flash AG glass process. The brand new colour way - Colour No. 9 - is a combination of low-saturation blue and purple hues that offer a refreshing look and feel. The phone is easy to hold and is ultra-thin, weighing just 175g.

The display is the single most important aspect of a smartphone's design. You spend most of your time interacting with the phone, consuming content while looking at the display. The HUAWEI nova 9 features a 6.75-inch display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. This means everything from launching apps to playing games feels superfluid on the nova 9. You'll experience an immersive viewing experience every time you're enjoying your favourite content on the HUAWEI nova 9. With a full-path P3 colour display and HDR10 high contrast, everything comes to life on the new HUAWEI nova 9.

Ultra Vision Camera

HUAWEI nova 9 comes with a 50-megapixel Ultra Vision Camera system that will change the way you look at mobile photography. Apart from the 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, HUAWEI nova 9 also packs an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a macro camera for close shots. HUAWEI's flagship-class algorithms complement this powerful camera array to give you an exceptional camera experience. You can capture stunning photos, 4K videos, and so much more. The camera setup is ideal for anyone to show off their creativity to the world.

For your selfies, HUAWEI nova 9 comes with a 32-megapixel High-Res selfie camera that supports AI Image Stabilisation. This makes it ideal for not just your precious selfies but also a bit of video blogging on the go. You can also capture 4K videos using the front camera. Isn't that amazing?

But that's not all, HUAWEI nova 9 camera allow you to switch between the front and rear cameras without pausing the recording. Dual-View video recording is ideal for video bloggers, capturing events, and other special occasions. As we said earlier, HUAWEI nova 9 will change the way you capture photos and videos on a mobile device.

Big Battery and HUAWEI SuperCharge

With such amazing features, you'd want a battery life that can handle all the load. HUAWEI nova 9 comes with a large 4,300mAh battery that supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge technology. This means you can charge the nova 9 completely in just 38 minutes and if you're in a hurry, you can charge the phone to up to 60 percent in just 18 minutes. Charging and battery level indicator won't slow you down on the nova 9.

Fluid User Experience With EMUI 12

HUAWEI nova 9 runs on EMUI 12 that brings a much smoother, simpler, and reliable user experience. nova 9 is ideal for just about anything you need to get done, from working and learning remotely to capturing stunning video blogs on your next vacation, the HUAWEI nova 9 lets you do anything easily and faster. EMUI 12 packs a set of innovative software features that make everyday usage a delight. Everything from firing up apps to searching for content is faster and easier.

HUAWEI nova 9 can also function as a wireless storage device using the Distributed File System feature for your PC. You can easily access files from the phone on your PC, making it ideal for those who work or learn from home. AppGallery comes pre-installed on the HUAWEI nova 9, letting you access a wide range of high-quality apps for your phone.

For those eyeing a balanced smartphone that's an all-rounder, the HUAWEI nova 9 is an ideal go-to option right now. The smartphone offers a balanced set of features that will appeal to most smartphone buyers. To learn more about the new HUAWEI nova 9, click here.