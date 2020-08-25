Welcome the New Way of Living, Alt Z Life With Most Innovative Privacy Features on Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71

Millennials and GenZ are increasingly dependent on their smartphones to live a life where they can pursue their passions & interests. Many people also try & live dual lives. i.e a Software professional by the day & a food blogger by the night. Their smartphone enables them to indulge & make the most of their lives. However, since everything is stored & saved on the smartphone, keeping their private lives private, can seem to be a challenge at times. These are things no one should be able to access not even friends or family. Personal data such as photos, passwords, documents, chat logs, and more are conveniently stored on our smartphones.

It's very common & usual for friends, siblings, colleagues or even family members, to ask for our smartphones. In a culture so open like ours it's not easy to keep our privacy protected. What could make a difference is a virtual wall of sorts that can keep your private content private.

That's where Samsung has come up with an industry first innovation of privacy features of Quick Switch and intelligent Content Suggestions under their “Make for India” initiative on the Galaxy A71 & Galaxy A51. It eliminates the anxiety that users, especially GenZ, face while sharing their smartphone with others; thus allowing them to live an Alt Z Life.

Alt Z Life is a life of having complete freedom to do things in your own space without bothering about someone invading your privacy. It's a life where your private content remains private.

Samsung's Quick Switch - Most Innovative Privacy Feature In Any Smartphone Yet!

Quick Switch feature embodies what a Gen Z or Millennials yearn for i.e. convenience, seamlessness and most importantly discretion. Their smartphones are the secret locker to their personal lives which they want to keep private. They get in a fix whenever suddenly a sibling, friend or a colleague asks for their phone. There is a constant anxiety/dilemma that they will try and access their content, chats etc if they handover the phone to them. That's where the Quick Switch feature is a perfect answer to their dilemma. It not only instantly switches from private gallery to main gallery & vice-versa but also apps and browser by simply double-clicking the side key without anyone noticing it. The private versions of these apps are secured by Samsung Knox in the Secure Folder of Galaxy A51 & Galaxy A71 smartphones. Samsung Knox is a multi-layered defence grade security platform. Built into Samsung mobile devices' hardware chip, Samsung Knox is a military-grade privacy system that isolates, encrypts, and secures your data – including confidential files, Samsung Pay transactions, passwords, pictures, videos, and even your health data. There's no other brand that offers such deeper on-system security for your private data.

You can now hand over your smartphone to anyone without any hesitation even if you have forgotten to lock your phone since your private content is stored safely in Secure Folder and only accessible to you.

Intelligent Content Suggestions – Smartness You Always Needed To Manage Your Privacy!

Content Suggestions is an ‘On Device AI' feature that ensures complete privacy. It suggests you to move your private pictures from main gallery to private gallery in the Secure Folder, based on identifiers decided by you. Additionally you can also define people and faces that you would want to keep in your private gallery and it intelligently suggests images to be moved to the private gallery.

Learn how to activate Alt Z Life with Quick Switch & Content Suggestion features on Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71?

How Samsung Galaxy A71 & Galaxy A51 have left competition far behind in the mid-range segment?

Samsung Galaxy A71 and the Galaxy A51 are packed with segment leading features such as Infinity-O sAMOLED Plus* display, Quad-Camera module and have recently been upgraded with New Flagship Camera features such as Single Take, Night Hyperlapse and many more. Samsung Pay is a feature that helps you make contactless secure payments which is very useful during current times Top it up with the innovative privacy features of Quick Switch and Content Suggestions, makes the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 lead the pack in mid-range smartphones!

If you want to make a smart choice at great value, then Galaxy A71 & Galaxy A51 smartphones are no brainer. These smartphones are available across retail stores, Samsung.com & leading E-commerce channels. Both devices have recently received a price drop and & are available with affordable EMI options too.

*sAMOLED Plus display is available only on Galaxy A71. Galaxy A51 smartphone has sAMOLED display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.