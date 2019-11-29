vivo U20 Offers a Complete Package at an Irresistible Price

Most of the affordable smartphones skip some essential features users can't live without. But what if there was a smartphone that offered a complete package without the high price tag? vivo has been instrumental in making and selling value-for-money smartphones that are ideal for markets such as India.

vivo's latest offering, U20, is the company's new smartphone in its online-exclusive U-series. The phone is jam-packed with features and comes at a starting price of just Rs. 10,990 in India. Wait till you hear about the phone's features.

The new vivo U20 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 SoC with AI Engine, supported by up to 6GB of RAM. The chipset makes it one of the fastest smartphones in its segment. Snapdragon 675 SoC has scored over 25 percent higher in AnTuTu benchmark scores. UFS 2.1 storage adds to the speed of the smartphone, ensuring you're able to access data or load apps much quicker.

Smartphone usage has evolved over the last several years. A lot of us spend a large chunk of time using apps, checking emails, listening to music, and even playing games for hours. To do all this, you need a bigger, more capable smartphone battery.

The vivo U20 comes with a massive 5000mAh battery. Although, a bigger battery isn't useful if it charges slowly. To solve that, vivo U20 features support for 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging so that you don't have to wait.

vivo U20 features a large 6.53-inch FHD+ display, one of the largest in its price segment. With 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, you get to enjoy your favourite videos on the large screen. vivo U20's display is protected by Panda MN228, which scored higher than Gorilla Glass 3 and Gorilla Glass 5 on the Vickers hardness test results.

The smartphone is also Widevine L1 certified, which means you'll be able to stream high-quality content on your favourite online streaming services without a hiccup.

For gamers, the vivo U20 offers a dedicated Ultra Game Mode. The special mode makes gaming enjoyable while keeping distracting notifications at bay. You'll love it if you spend a lot of time playing games on your smartphone.

But what about cameras? The vivo U20 has got you covered. The phone features an AI-powered Triple Rear Camera system with a Sony IMX499 primary camera sensor. The setup consists of a 16MP primary camera, an 8MP Super Wide-Angle camera, and a 2MP Super Macro camera. For your selfies, there's a 16MP front-facing camera.

If you're looking to buy a new affordable smartphone that offers a complete package, the vivo U20 is the right smartphone for you. The smartphone is ideal for young users who want the right combination of features matched with an honest price tag, delivering excellent value for their money.