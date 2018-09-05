NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo to Launch In-Display Fingerprint Technology in Under Rs. 30,000 Category

, 05 September 2018
Vivo has quickly established itself as a strong player in the Indian smartphone market, especially in the Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000 price segment. India is a highly price sensitive market and Vivo's smartphones promise the right combination of features and pricing for Indian consumers. Now, the company is set to extend its domination of the Indian market by launching a brand new smartphone that's especially designed for millennials.

Vivo is bringing the V11 Pro to India on September 6th. The mid-range smartphone will feature Vivo's fourth-generation In-Display Fingerprint Scanner. This will make the V11 Pro the first smartphone to include an In-Display Fingerprint Scanner under the Rs. 30,000 price point.

Fingerprint scanners can be found on just about any smartphone these days. These are often placed on a phone's home button in the front or sometimes at the rear. While a fingerprint scanner adds a layer of security to your smartphone, its placement can be a problem at times. However, an In-Display Fingerprint Sensor makes things a lot easier for most users. The fingerprint scanning mechanism is embedded within the display itself. You can simply place a finger on the display to complete authentication.

Apart from the In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, the Vivo V11 Pro is also expected to feature the company's 2PD Dual Pixel technology. The technology enables users to take photos with excellent quality and attention to detail. The V11 Pro will sport vertically stacked Dual-Lens rear cameras and will support AI-powered scene recognition features. The front-facing camera will be powered by a 25-megapixel sensor which will support face unlocking as well. An Infrared Sensor will enable users to unlock their phones in the dark.

The phone itself will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The SoC will include an AI engine as well to easily take care of all AI-intensive tasks. The Snapdragon 660 SoC is one of the finest chips for most budget smartphones and seems perfect to power a phone like the V11 Pro. The V11 Pro will include a 3,400mAh battery with Dual-Engine Fast-Charging support.

These are just some of the biggest features you can expect from the Vivo V11 Pro. The smartphone is likely to shake up the market with its innovative features and an affordable mid-range price tag. The phone will bring In-Display Fingerprint Scanning technology to the masses with its under Rs. 30,000 price point. If you're in the market for a powerful smartphone that offers value for your money, you should keep an eye out for the Vivo V11 Pro on September 6th.

