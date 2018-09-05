Top 9 Reasons to Buy the New LG G7+ ThinQ

The LG G7+ ThinQ is the company's latest flagship smartphone that comes with a number of interesting features. While most flagship phones from other companies focus on incremental updates, LG has pushed itself and the results can be seen in the form of the G7+ ThinQ smartphone. Be it the design or its powerful audio features, the LG G7+ ThinQ brings a lot to the table.

Here are the top 9 reasons the LG G7+ ThinQ should be your next pick:

1. Design

The LG G7+ ThinQ features a curved back and rounded corners while the front and back panels are made out of glass, with metal along the sides. LG promises the phone is sturdy enough for most users and easy to use in one hand. The phone comes with a USB Type-C port and also includes a headphone jack. There's an AI shortcut key that lets you easily invoke Google Assistant.

2. Display

The LG G7+ ThinQ features a 15.49cm(6.1) Quad HD+ FullVisiondisplay with a notch. The display is labelled as a 'Super Bright Display' and it comes with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It offers a maximum brightness of 1000nits in bright light, making it highly readable under the sun. The display is also about 30 percent more power efficient compared to its predecessor LG G6.

3. Audio

The LG G7+ ThinQ comes with a 'Boombox Speaker'. For those who like to listen to music on their smartphone, this would be an exciting feature to have. The smartphone also features far-field voice recognition capabilities which makes it easy for the phone to pick a user's voice from a distance. The LG G7+ ThinQ comes with a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and supports 7.1-channel DTS:X 3D surround sound as well.

4. Camera

A smartphone's camera is probably its most important and most-used feature. The LG G7+ ThinQ features a dual camera setup at the rear. Both the rear cameras have a 16-megapixel resolution where as one is Standard angle & Second one is 107o Wide Angle Camera and both powered with AI capabilities dubbed as 'AI Cam'. The feature enables the phone to detect scenes and objects within photographs. The phone's 'Super Bright Camera' mode comes into effect when shooting under low light conditions. On the front, there's an 8-megapixel camera to take care of all your selfies with Portrait Mode.

5. Processor

LG G7+ ThinQ is powered by Qualcomm's SnapdragonTM 845 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The Snapdragon 845 is a powerful SoC which includes an octa-core processor and the Adreno 630 GPU. This makes the phone good enough to run most modern apps and games on it.

6. Battery

The smartphone features a 3,000mAh battery which should be good enough to last an entire day based on your usage. The battery supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 which means once you run out of juice in the battery, you'll be able to charge it quickly. The phone also supports wireless charging.

7. AI Features

The LG G7+ ThinQ comes with a dedicated Google Assistant key. This makes it extremely easy for users to invoke Google's virtual assistant and access its functionality. The smartphone also makes extensive use of AI to improve photographs taken using its camera. The AI Cam feature can automatically choose from 19 various shooting modes and it can even detect group photos.

8. Durability

Buying a great smartphone is worthless if it's not durable enough. The LG G7+ ThinQ is built to withstand rugged conditions. The phone comes with IP68 certification which means it is both water and dust resistant, ideal for Indian conditions. The phone also carried MIL-STD-810G certification which means it can handle tough environmental conditions.

9. Future software updates

One of the key driving factors for most smartphone buyers these days is regular software updates. Most consumers want to know if the phone will offer software updates in a timely fashion. LG has promised continuous software updates that will add features and extend the life of the smartphone.