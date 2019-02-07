This OPPO Phone Packs an In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, but Doesn’t Blow a Hole in Your Wallet

Over the last decade, smartphones have changed the way we do everyday tasks. From maintaining our daily calendars to offering powerful apps on the go, our smartphones do it all. Needless to say, we demand a lot from our phones and this is why almost everyone spends a lot of time researching before buying a good smartphone.

A typically good smartphone needs to tick the right boxes, especially for a modern young consumer. A few of the most sought after features include a good camera, powerful processor, large battery, a massive display, and some other details. A smartphone that can offer most, if not all, these features at an attractive price is bound to grab attention.

The OPPO K1 is a brand new smartphone that's packed to the gills with exciting features. At a time when it's becoming harder to pick a right smartphone off retail shelves, OPPO is promising a complete package at a highly competitive price of Rs. 16,990.

OPPO K1 features an in-display fingerprint sensor, a feature you're more likely to see on flagship smartphones. We've all been used to fingerprint sensors on our smartphones by now, but integrating one right within the display makes things so much easier. Using an in-display fingerprint sensor is easier since you're naturally inclined to put a finger on the display first.

The OPPO K1 comes with a 6.41-inch AMOLED display and includes a waterdrop-shaped display notch. The phone promises a great viewing experience, thanks to the 91 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Cameras are probably the biggest, most-used parts of a smartphone these days. The OPPO K1 includes a 25-megapixel selfie camera that's loaded with AI-powered features to take care of all your selfies. At the rear, the OPPO K1 features a dual camera setup with AI Portrait Mode support. This means you can take great photos from both the cameras.

The OPPO K1 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC. The chip is powerful enough to handle everything from your usual daily tasks to PUBG Mobile. The OPPO K1 comes with Hyper Boost to elevate your gaming experience. This ensures lag-free gaming performance while you're playing resource-intensive mobile games.

The smartphone comes with a 3,600mAh battery which seems decent enough to last an entire day, depending on your usage. OPPO K1 runs ColorOS 5.1 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1.

Packed with features like an in-display fingerprint sensor, a massive selfie camera, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protected display, and so much more, the OPPO K1 brings you flagship-level features at a price that won't break your bank account.