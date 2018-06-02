Vivo has been at the forefront when it comes to offering technologies that have come to define - and redefine - modern-day smartphones. In 2014, the company launched the slimmest smartphone, which was just 4.85mm thick. Apart from that, the company has a series of industry firsts, including the 24-megapixel selfie camera and bringing the iPhone X-like notch to the budget segment. Now, the company has done it again by offering an in-display fingering scanner, something more famous names like Apple and Samsung haven't been able to offer till date.

The Vivo X21 stands out from all the smartphones in 2018 thanks to the company’s laser focus on innovations that matter. Many have been said that the future of the smartphone is one without bezels, a completely border-free display. And the Vivo X21 is the closest to that future with its cutting-edge design that’s a near perfect FullView. This is thanks to Vivo’s pioneering work with its in-display fingerprint scanner.

Unlike other manufacturers that have to give up valuable screen space for a fingerprint scanner, the Vivo X21 smartly places it under the screen. It’s just as reliable as conventional solutions and it’s a feat of engineering that’s yet to be matched by any other smartphone. Now while most would simply be content to have the in-display fingerprint scanner and leave it that, this is just the tip of the iceberg for the Vivo X21. The in-display fingerprint scanner is the first of many innovations in Vivo’s new smartphone. Here are the rest.

Face Access for anytime, anywhere use

Don’t you wish you could unlock your phone by just looking at it? With the Vivo X21 Face Access feature you can. It uses an intelligent algorithm to scan your face in 3D in just under 0.1 seconds and has an infrared light so you can unlock your Vivo X21 in low light, night-time situations as well, anytime, anywhere.

Dual Pixel Sensors for photos as vivid as your life

The Vivo X21 cameras have Dual Pixel Sensors that allow for vibrant photos even in low-light scenarios to ensure you have the perfect picture every time. Combined with AI Face Beauty that has custom enhancements for each face ensure your selfies enhance your unique features bringing out the real you.

AI Game Mode to make every match count

The Vivo X21’s judicious use of AI isn’t limited to its camera or Face Access alone. With AI Game Mode the Vivo X21 knows when you’re in a game and will ensure your intense multiplayer encounters aren’t distracted by accidental touch operations, allowing you to make precise moves that matter. Thanks to the handy Background Calls feature, you can attend to those urgent calls without a pause from your games as well.

Hi-Fi audio for a hi-fi life

Vivo hasn’t forgotten audiophiles and uses sound as an equally powerful differentiator. The Vivo X21’s AK4376A Hi-Fi audio chip brings clear sound quality that’s true to life, ensuring your calls, music, videos, and games sound as just as they were intended to be.

Built for the future

Finally, all of this is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM and a generous 3200mAh battery. Coupled with Dual-Charging Engine tech, you’re never short of the power you need for the tasks of today and tomorrow.