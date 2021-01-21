The Legendary OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G: Crafted for the Ultimate Videography Experience

Over the years, smartphones have gradually replaced many gadgets and have become an extension of people's personalities. From streaming video content to accessing news on the go, our life is unimaginable without this handy device at our fingertips. While these handy devices have also made photography easier, capturing great videos has not always been an easy task.

Today, 5G is breaking the trend across the world, and even tech brands in India are all geared up to leverage this technology. Surely, the next chapter in smartphone innovation is going to be 5G, and one brand that has worked towards building upon its 5G efforts is OPPO. Wanting to leave no stone unturned when it comes to pushing boundaries, OPPO is not only trying to set a new benchmark in smartphone videography in the 5G era, but also create gold standards that will be difficult to beat.

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is here! Keeping pace with the upcoming 5G revolution, OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will be the first 5G-ready smartphone from the Reno series in India with an Industry-first AI Highlight Video feature.

Let's deep dive into what makes the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G a true marvel in the smartphone segment.

Create stunning videos like never before with the industry-first AI Highlight Video

We frequently shoot videos that capture happy moments that make way for lasting memories. OPPO's newest innovation brings in powerful videography capabilities to transform how videos are shot. Increasing video consumption and creation habits have proven to be one of the most essential mediums for people to express themselves, making high-end video capabilities a priority for OPPO in the Reno series. The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G flaunts a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP mono camera. The professional quad-camera setup ensures your videos are breath-taking no matter where you shoot them.

With the Reno5 Pro 5G, OPPO has introduced the industry-first Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video system. Built on a Quality Enhancement Engine and Portrait Perception Engine, this revolutionary technology delivers a smooth integration of an intelligent algorithm and processing technology. Smartphone imaging technology is a complex process and the FDF system ensures the best user experience with the right blend of software and hardware. The FDF system powers some of the most enticing videography features of the smartphone.

Your videos should be of high quality – even in dim light conditions. Powered by the FDF process, OPPO's industry-leading AI Highlight Video feature makes this possible. Capture stunning videos that are clearer, brighter, and appear more natural, even in low light conditions. You'll be able to shoot great videos for your social media, without worrying about dim or backlit environments. Fusing the power of Ultra Night Video and Live HDR, this feature uses AI algorithms to detect surrounding lighting conditions and adjusts the output accordingly. It works with both, front and rear cameras, ensuring your selfies too look super special every time.

Another exciting feature that you will absolutely love is the new Dual-view Video. With this feature, you can use both front and rear cameras to create split-screen layouts. With Dual-view Video, create memories that record both sides of your interactions. The feature is excellent for video bloggers, who'll find it handy to capture their expressions and surroundings simultaneously when working on their vlogging projects.

Whether you want to upload videos on your social media or if you are a professional video creator, OPPO has taken care of every aspect to give you a powerful device that lets you shoot astonishingly high-quality videos. Stabilization is one of the key issues faced when you are shooting outside. A little movement here or there can ruin a great moment. With the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, you don't have to worry about that either. The videography legend comes with the Ultra Steady Video 3.0 that allows you to shoot stable videos when you are on the move.

Another exciting feature it comes up with is the smart video editor called SOLOOP. It is available within the camera app to help you create beautiful videos with ease! You can automatically generate videos by adding filters, music, or simply picking a template. You can also access trending video templates right from the camera interface. Creating that next viral video is going to feel like a walk in the park, thanks to the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G.

Photos that look as real as it gets

It's not just the powerful videography capabilities of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G that makes it the perfect companion for the modern tech-savvy consumer. The smartphone comes equipped with a camera setup that helps you capture all your moments just the way you see them. With its Image-clear Engine (ICE), you can quickly capture beautiful photos no matter where you go. ICE makes it possible for users to capture clear shots even when the subject is moving.

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G also features the AI Color Portrait that allows you to apply black and white filters to the background. The result is an elegant portrait mode photo that's worthy of framing in your living room.

Another spectacular feature is the AI Scene Enhancement which makes it effortlessly easy to capture specific scenes. By taking away the hassles of editing, this innovative spec recognises the scene you are photographing and optimises its colour as needed. The icing on the cake is OPPO's Ultra-clear 108 MP Image feature that applies smart algorithms to images clicked from the 64MP primary camera and upscales it into a stunning high-resolution 108 MP image.

With the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, you can stop worrying and start capturing great photos even in low-light conditions. Capture photos at night or in dimly-lit indoor locations with the Ultra Night Video Mode. This feature can brighten up the scene and make your photos look extra sharp while still offering the best possible clarity.

An elegant and modern design

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G also excels in the design department. OPPO's proprietary Reno Glow process infuses a shimmering effect in the back glass. The result is a brilliant display with sparkling lights. Additionally, the device is resistant to fingerprint smudges and scratches.

The newly launched smartphone is an absolute stunner and packs in a punch in its ultra-slim profile. It features a 6.5-inch 3D Borderless Sense screen, which gives it a sense of infinity. Weighing just 173g with 7.6mm thickness, the smartphone is unbelievably smooth to hold and offers a comfortable grip. For an enhanced scrolling experience, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is equipped with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Always expect more when it comes to OPPO

OPPO has unveiled the first smartphone in India which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. This translates into a 5G enabled future-ready device that will let you connect to the blazing-fast network as soon as it rolls out in India. The chipset also delivers improved performance while consuming lower power, making this an extremely performance-driven device.

If the revolutionary videography features, the amazing Reno Glow design and the India-first MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset were not reasons enough, OPPO has also included a 4,350mAh battery that comes with the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology. For those who have low battery anxiety, the device can go from 0 to 100% charge in just 30 minutes. Furthermore, five-minutes of charging can give the device enough juice to let you watch videos for four hours!

Pricing and offers

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will be available in 8+128GB model in Astral Blue and Starry Black color variants priced at INR 35,990, while Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling earphones will be available at INR 9,990 in two elegant colours, Black and White. Customers will be able to get both the devices starting January 22nd, 2021 across all mainline retailers as well on Flipkart.

To help users with a better digital experience in 5G era, OPPO India provides additional 120 GB of cloud service for 12 months which is applicable from the date of purchase. The free storage can be used together with paid storage and will last for 12 months. The cloud service will be activated after the consumer gets the free storage.

The new OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will be available with attractive schemes and offers. On the first three days of the sale, customers can purchase the device offline at a 10% cashback applicable with HDFC Bank CC/DC EMI Transactions, ICICI Bank CC/DC (Credit Card/Debit Card) EMI transactions and Flat INR 2500 Cashback on Bank of Baroda CC EMI Transaction, Federal Bank DC EMI Transaction & Zest Money, Customers paying through PayTm will get 11% Instant Cashback in their PayTm wallet, detailed information available at your nearest outlet.

The device is also available with attractive Zero Down payment EMI options from Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TVS Credit and Zest money & also with IDFC First Bank along with ONE EMI Cashback offer. On Flipkart and offline purchases during the offer period, customers get OPPO Care+ inclusive of Complete Damage Protection 180 days, Platinum Care & Free Pickup and drop for repairs in major cities and existing OPPO users also get exclusive offers. While purchasing smartphone online on Flipkart customers can avail 10% cashback applicable with HDFC Bank CC/DC EMI Transactions with no cost EMI up to 12 months and a chance to earn 5000 Flipkart Super Coins. Moreover, through online and offline purchase, there is a bundling offer of INR 1000 available for Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling earphones.