The Future-Ready Flagship: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G With Snapdragon Processor Is Now in India

If there's one smartphone brand that actively listens to its fans, it has to be Samsung. Last year, Samsung launched its first 'Fan Edition' smartphone called the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The smartphone featured all the innovations Galaxy fans loved, packed into a unique device at an accessible price point. Samsung believes its Fan Edition devices can help bring a great flagship experience to even more consumers.



This year, Samsung is taking it to the next level with the brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The same Fan Edition experience, with a Snapdragon processor and the power of 5G connectivity.



Let's take a look at some of the impressive new features of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G:



#HyperFast Performance





Simply put, a great smartphone should help you do what you love. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G promises a great user experience, thanks to an advanced Snapdragon 865 processor and 5G connectivity for a future-ready world. It comes with all the amazing flagship features young smartphone users need to do all the things they love, much faster and efficiently. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G brings a world-class flagship experience in the affordable premium segment.



Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The powerful processor features the 5th generation Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine that enables on-device unique experiences, making the phone smarter and more responsive.



With the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with you, there's nothing you cannot do. The smartphone offers a premium flagship experience, thanks to the powerful processor. Everything from firing up apps to playing mobile games is quicker and more responsive. The processor delivers breakthrough AI, 5G, and camera experiences, unlike any other phone in its segment.



With superior 5G connectivity on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, you're always ahead of everyone else. Everything from downloading and playing online mobile games to streaming and sharing content on your social media feeds is a lot quicker with download speeds of up to 1.6 Gbps on LTE and Wi-Fi 6 support.





Mobile gaming is one of the best ways to escape your daily routine and refresh your mind. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offers an amazingly responsive gaming platform. You can play all your favourite mobile games for hours without worrying about a lag or battery life. The Infinity-O display and the faster touch response offers a superior gaming performance so that you can easily beat others when playing online multiplayer games.



All-day battery life is the need of the hour in this pandemic. We're all increasing relying on our smartphones for both work and play. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with an all-day 4,5000mAh battery that goes on and on, helping you do what you love without slowing you down. The battery is not just big, but it's super intelligent and adapts to your mobile habits so that it can save more power and last longer, helping you get through your day.



That's not all, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G battery supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 which makes wireless charging super quick, letting you quickly get back to work or play. With Super Fast Charging, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G can charge quickly to help you get more done when you have a limited amount of time. Wireless Powershare lets you charge your other devices or your friend's phone when you're on the move, and can't find a power plug.



A pro-grade camera for #NoFilter-level stunning photography





The camera is one of the most important, most-used features for most millennials today. In fact, most young smartphone buyers prefer a great quality camera experience over anything else. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G ships with a pro-grade camera setup that will elevate your photography experience further.



Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a wide range of flagship-level features to help you capture stunning photos every single time. Expressing yourself will be a completely new experience with these powerful camera features. In terms of numbers, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera lens, along with a 32-megapixel front camera.



Some of the flagship-level camera features you get include Space Zoom. The amazing feature lets you zoom from one side of the room to another by 30X. The feature combines 3x optical zoom with 30x Super-Resolution Zoom to deliver close-ups without moving around.







Night Mode on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is like magic. Shooting photos and videos in low-light spells trouble for some of the most sophisticated phones out there. With your Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, you can easily shoot better photos in the dark, thanks to the magical combination of hardware and artificial intelligence.







Single Take makes your memories even more special. You can shoot for up to 15 seconds and create pro-level content without much effort. You'll end up with multiple options, powered by AI, which include a variety of videos, photos, and more interactive content that'll shine on your social media feeds.



The 32-megapixel front-facing camera is perfect for your selfies, vlogs, and self-portraits. Now you can be the social media star you've always wanted to be.



#SuperSmooth experience with a 120Hz display





A 120Hz display has been a common feature on top-end flagship smartphones, but the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE brings the same flagship experience to the affordable premium segment. As more people decide to stay indoors during the pandemic, a cinema experience is what we've missed over the last year. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The dynamic AMOLED 2X display offers a cinema-quality experience when you're binge-watching your favourite movies or TV shows.







The 120Hz refresh rate making scrolling feels like magic with screen transitions so butter smooth, you'll fall in love. The 120Hz display is amazing for not just scrolling, but gaming as well. It brings a more responsive gaming experience that's so good that you've got to experience yourself to believe it.



With a higher refresh rate, you get smoother visuals and less motion blur when you're playing a mobile game, streaming your favourite TV shows or movies, or just browsing websites on your phone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has everything you want, and lets you do all you love. The phone is built for people who want it all, but at a price that's on the affordable side. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers an incredible set of features for its price. Galaxy S20 FE 5G is priced at Rs. 47,999 in India. You can make use of the Samsung Upgrade and own it for Rs. 39,999*. For more details visit Samsung's website.

