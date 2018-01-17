Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

TECNO to Launch Its First Full View Display Phone in India on Thursday

 
17 January 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
TECNO to Launch Its First Full View Display Phone in India on Thursday

TECNO Mobile, the premium mobile phone brand of Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, is getting ready to make a big splash in the Indian market this week. The company will unveil a brand new smartphone as part of a new series that’s not been seen in the country before.

The new smartphone by TECNO will be part of the Camon Series of camera-centric smartphones that have proven to be popular in other markets. Like other members of the Camon series, you can expect the smartphone to have powerful front and back cameras with best-in-class image quality.

TECNO Mobile 3 TECNO

 

Face beautification features are probably the hottest trend in the market right now, and you can bet that the upcoming TECNO Mobile Camon smartphone will be packed to the brim with features that will keep the selfie-lover in you happy. With image processing software that’s optimised for the best results and a boosted dual selfie flash, you will be able to capture picture perfect moments no matter what the subject or the light conditions.

Perhaps the biggest smartphone trend to emerge in recent months has been the rise of 18:9 Full View displays. These bezel-less phones maximise your viewing experience whether you are watching videos, playing games, viewing your vacation pictures, or even doing something as simple as reading a long article on your smartphone. All this in a body that is lighter and slimmer than it would’ve been otherwise.

TECNO Mobile 1 TECNO

 

One of the compromises that bezel-less phones have had to make is to drop the fingerprint scanner completely. That’s not the case with the upcoming TECNO Mobile Camon smartphone that includes a conveniently fingerprint unlock feature at the back to keep things nice and simple for you without needing to compromise on security.

Stay tuned to find out a whole out more about this smartphone that launches on Thursday, 18 January.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobiles
Is Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition What Street Fighter V Should Have Been at Launch?
TECNO to Launch Its First Full View Display Phone in India on Thursday
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Launch, Pre-Order, Release Dates Leaked
  2. Jio Cashbacks Continue With New Offer, But There’s One Major Difference
  3. Jio Phone Users' WhatsApp Love Almost Killed This Startup
  4. How to Use Google Arts & Culture's New Selfie Match Feature in India
  5. Flipkart Republic Day Sale Will Have Deals on These Smartphones, and More
  6. Google Arts & Culture App Finds Museum Portraits Matching Your Selfies
  7. Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 8.0 Oreo Update Rollout Resumes
  8. Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Is Out Now, Should You Play It?
  9. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Get Face Unlock With New OxygenOS Open Beta
  10. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Price, Specifications Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.