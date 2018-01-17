TECNO to Launch Its First Full View Display Phone in India on Thursday

TECNO Mobile, the premium mobile phone brand of Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, is getting ready to make a big splash in the Indian market this week. The company will unveil a brand new smartphone as part of a new series that’s not been seen in the country before.

The new smartphone by TECNO will be part of the Camon Series of camera-centric smartphones that have proven to be popular in other markets. Like other members of the Camon series, you can expect the smartphone to have powerful front and back cameras with best-in-class image quality.

Face beautification features are probably the hottest trend in the market right now, and you can bet that the upcoming TECNO Mobile Camon smartphone will be packed to the brim with features that will keep the selfie-lover in you happy. With image processing software that’s optimised for the best results and a boosted dual selfie flash, you will be able to capture picture perfect moments no matter what the subject or the light conditions.

Perhaps the biggest smartphone trend to emerge in recent months has been the rise of 18:9 Full View displays. These bezel-less phones maximise your viewing experience whether you are watching videos, playing games, viewing your vacation pictures, or even doing something as simple as reading a long article on your smartphone. All this in a body that is lighter and slimmer than it would’ve been otherwise.

One of the compromises that bezel-less phones have had to make is to drop the fingerprint scanner completely. That’s not the case with the upcoming TECNO Mobile Camon smartphone that includes a conveniently fingerprint unlock feature at the back to keep things nice and simple for you without needing to compromise on security.

Stay tuned to find out a whole out more about this smartphone that launches on Thursday, 18 January.