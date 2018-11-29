Smartphone vs Camera: Do Millennials Even Want a DSLR Anymore?

When it comes to smartphones, the camera functionality is one of the most important features for most young mobile phone users. Smartphones have revolutionised mobile photography as more users make the switch from heavy and complicated professional DSLRs to smaller and ultra-portable smartphone cameras. It is now easier to take great photos using just your smartphone than ever before.

You don't need big research firms to tell you how millennials are using the cameras on their smartphones. Just take a look around on popular social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook. Photos have become the single most important medium to share our daily lives. Millennials love to take photos of their food, daily commute, vacations, and just about everything. With technology making these smartphone cameras better each year, usage will only increase.

Smartphone cameras continue to get better, thanks to better hardware and powerful software. One key trend that has caught the attention of both users and mobile phone makers is the use of multiple camera sensors in smartphones. It started with a dual camera setup and now we're seeing smartphones with a triple-camera setup at the back as well.

So how does a triple-camera setup really help you take better photos? Having multiple camera sensors along with a combination of lens enables better smartphone photography in a number of ways. A triple-camera setup can help users take better low-light photos. That's important for most young smartphone users because you cannot find great lighting conditions just about everywhere. Other advantages include better dynamic range, digital zoom capabilities, blur effects, and more.

Another important feature most young smartphone users are slowly adopting is the on-screen fingerprint sensor. We've had fingerprint sensors on smartphones for a while now, but on-screen fingerprint sensors can completely change things around. For starters, it's a lot more convenient than using a conventional fingerprint sensor. You're naturally inclined to keep your thumb on the display while using your phone and if that directly unlocks the phone, it makes things quite simple and secure.

The OPPO R series phones are known to bring industry-leading smartphone designs and rich photography experiences to smartphone users across the world. The 'R' stands for 'Real, Revolution, and Reform', according to the company. Over 200 million young mobile phone users use OPPO's smartphones and the R series phones are a major contributor in its success.

Keeping up with the tradition, OPPO's new R17 Pro will make use of the latest in smartphone technologies to bring cutting-edge features in the hands of young smartphone users in India and across the world. The upcoming OPPO R17 Pro will include a triple camera setup as well as an on-screen fingerprint sensor. The three cameras at the back will enable young smartphone users to take their photography to the next level while the on-screen fingerprint sensor will make unlocking their phones both quicker and much safer.

The OPPO R17 Pro is set to launch in India on December 4.

