With so many smartphones on the market, it's easy to think they're all the same or have similar features. And that's where you're wrong. The Vivo V7 is perhaps the most distinct mid-range smartphone available right now. From fantastic looks to super selfies, here are seven reasons to buy the Vivo V7.

1. Fantastic FullView display

The first thing you notice about the Vivo V7 is its eye-catching display. It's a 5.7-inch FullView IPS display that covers the entire front of the phone. With an 18:9 aspect ratio and a bezel-less design, the Vivo V7 is a futuristic-looking device with no equal.

2. Super selfies

Vivo's expertise in the selfie space is legendary and the Vivo V7 takes it up a notch. The 24-megapixel front-facing camera of the Vivo V7 lets you take true to life photos. You also get a Portrait mode to let you take selfies with a blurred background that's all the rage right now. Also, you can take crystal clear selfies even when it's dark thanks to Moonlight Glow flash that detects the amount of light before switching it on automatically.

3. Face Beauty brilliance

Face Beauty is Vivo's set of custom algorithms that make your selfies really stand out. The Vivo V7 sports an updated version of Face Beauty to make sure your features are enhanced so that you look your best anytime, even on video which Face Beauty supports as well. What this means is video calls on WhatsApp, Line, Facebook messenger, Viber, Zalo, and BBM let you choose the beauty mode to bring out the best in you.

4. Rear camera rewards

And if you're interested in photos that don't have you in the frame, the 16-megapixel rear camera is no slouch thanks to super-fast focusing speed possible through phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) technology. The result is bright, sharp pictures that capture every detail with utmost clarity. What's more is that the Vivo V7 can shoot multiple frames rapidly and put them together into a single 64-megapixel image with vivid detail.

5. Smart specifications

Vivo wasn't just content with market-leading cameras and intelligent industrial design. The Vivo V7 runs on a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor clocked at 1.8GHz. This offers 20 percent more power than previous generation processors and is paired with a generous 4GB of RAM. All this power means that you'll be able to experience games at their greatest and switch between multiple apps and functions with no worries.

6. More storage for more of you

It's increasingly rare to find a smartphone with expandable storage. Despite shipping with a generous 32GB of storage, Vivo bucks this annoying trend by allowing you to expand to 256GB storage. After all, what's the point of a great camera for taking photos or a solid screen for watching videos if you're going to run out space every now and then? With the Vivo V7 you can experience what you want when you want thanks to increased storage.

7. Excellent enhancements

Vivo isn't just content with giving you a great hardware experience with the Vivo V7, the software is as important. There's Face Access, which scans parts of the face and identifies key facial features before unlocking the phone, Smart Split 3.0 that lets you check text messages while watching a video by simply sliding your fingers down the screen, and App Clone that lets you use two accounts on the same social media app or run the same app as two with different accounts.

So there you have it, seven reasons to buy the Vivo V7. Of course this doesn't include the Rs. 18,990 price that screams value for money and a wealth of freebies on offer when bought through Flipkart, the exclusive retailer for the Vivo V7.