Seven Reasons to Buy the Honor 7X

With so many smartphones on the market, it's easy to think they're all the same or have similar features. And that's where you're wrong. The Honor brand has managed to find a connect with the youth of India thanks to a great set of smartphone that offer great features at an affordable price. The newest product from the house of Honor is the Honor 7X that is the first bezel-less smartphone from the brand. Here are 7 reasons why it's a great pick.

1. FullView Display

The Honor 7X comes with a stunning 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160) display with stunning image quality. The 18:9 screen allows gamers to see more of the game, ensuring no one can sneak up on them unannounced. The display also makes for great movie-watching experience, putting you closer to the action than ever before.

2. Metallic design

Plastic is great for paying your bills, but it doesn't make for a great experience when you are talking about something you will hold nearly every waking moment. With its metallic chassis and perfectly rounded edges, the Honor 7X really stands out from the crowd.

3. Dual rear cameras

The two biggest trends in the smartphone industry right now are bezel-less displays and dual cameras, and the Honor 7X manages to tick off both the boxes. Its dual-lens 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera with large aperture and fast focusing ensures DSLR-like portrait mode feature. With Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) backed by advanced software, the Honor 7X enables focusing in as little as 0.18 seconds.

4. Perfect selfies

Everyone loves taking selfies and the Honor 7X has you covered in that department as well. While the 8-megapixel front shooter may not sound impressive on paper, but the performance is a different game altogether. The Gesture Control function means you can say goodbye to selfie sticks and take perfectly timed selfies by just waving the palm of your hand.

5. Impressive hardware

All these features would've been a waste if the underlying hardware was useless, and that's far from the case here. The Honor 7X is powered by a 2.36GHz octa-core Kirin chip with 4GB of RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB storage, which ensures great multi-tasking experience. Smart optimisation and file management features in EMUI 5.1 ensure that there are no lags.

6. Software enhancements

This beefed-up hardware is backed by software enhancements that will elevate your smartphone experience to the next level. For example, the One-key Split Screen allows for multi-tasking experience that's perhaps unmatched in terms of speed, letting you simultaneously watch your favourite shows on YouTube, while discussing the video with your friends on WhatsApp.

7. Large battery

A smartphone is nothing but an expensive paperweight if it's not powered on when you need it the most. The 3340mAh battery means you can rest worry free and thanks to the power saving technology and the Ultra Power Saving Mode, users can now enjoy a full season of their favourite TV series or 91 hours of music, on a single charge.