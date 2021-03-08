Say Hello to Flaunting Your Nights Better With the Snazzy OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

In the era of fast-evolving smartphones, how does a device stand out from the crowd? Well, it seems like OPPO has solved this dilemma and addressed it right with the new videography marvel, OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G.

Always synonymous with a sleek design, long battery life, competitive pricing, and superior camera technology OPPO smartphones have made a mark and stood out. Now, the phone maker has taken camera technology a notch higher with its new OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G. This stellar gadget is all set to revolutionise the way people have perceived videography in a smartphone so far with an AI Highlight Portrait Video feature which makes it the ultimate phone for videography and a shutterbug's delight. Whatever be the lighting conditions, OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G always delivers and never lets you down.

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G could be all yours, at a price of Rs 25,990 for while OPPO F19 Pro would cost you Rs 21,490 for the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant and Rs 23,490 for the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant. Shutterbugs, millennials, your wait is over! Get hold of this sleek device from March 8 onwards and Flaunt your Nights.



Making a video is a breeze, with the AI Highlight Portrait Video feature



The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G's AI Highlight Portrait Video feature reduces noise and enhances colours to create memorable videos. The AI feature allows anyone to become a video expert. It optimises video portraits by automatically detecting and adjusting for light. Be it low light night or bright backgrounds, portrait videos on the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G are vivid, with sharp details, balance, and natural skin tones. The AI-enabled portrait shots truly put this smartphone “Ahead in videography.”

For example, as soon I tried to shoot a video, the automatically AI determined the type of video I am trying to film, it applied either or both Ultra Night Video and HDR Video algorithms to brighten up the shot. The Ultra Night Video leverages proprietary algorithms to ensure more dynamic night-time videos and photos. The AI Highlight Portrait Video will be the ideal feature for capturing brilliant and exquisite portrait shots with ease. So, it doesn't matter if you are a pro or an amateur, you will never have to worry about the external ambient conditions while shooting a video.

What I absolutely loved about the phone is that, when you try to create a video while having fun at a night out, the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G's Ultra Night Video feature automatically detects low-light conditions to exhibit a wider range of colours and vivid imagery. The AI Scene Recognition can recognize 22 different scenes and alter the saturation and contrast. What this essentially does is that it changes the ambience and the backdrop. So, whether you are making a video at a sunny beach in Goa, or partying with friends at a night club, you can rest assured that you'd produce the best possible results.

The device also has a ‘focus lock' feature that allows you to track your subjects easily on the screen. For those who like their phones to offer a spectacular visual experience, the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G has a ‘dynamic bokeh' mode that helps create vivid nighttime photos with just a single tap. The device also sports ‘AI Scene Enhancement 2.0' and ‘AI Scene Recognition' as well as a dual-view mode, which are best suited for vlogging enthusiasts.

The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G has a quad camera on the back in a rectangular module with a 48MP megapixel primary sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, it comes with a 16MP camera.



Smart 5G speed thrills

In today's fast-paced always-on-the-go lifestyles, blazing-fast speed is no more a matter of choice, rather indispensability. Keeping this in mind, OPPO incorporated Smart 5G-ready technology in the OPPO F19 Pro+5G, which means faster download speeds and higher signal performance. So, you can stream your favourite shows or movies seamlessly without having to worry about internet speeds. Thanks to the phone's ability to seamlessly switch between 4G and 5G networks, on-the-go gaming is definitely slated to be smoother and better. - The smartphones support eight antennas that cover the entire gamut of connectivity — 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and GPS.



Charge your phones in a ‘flash'

Shun the battery cankers with the 50W flash charge technology in the new OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G that can charge the phone fully in just 48 minutes flat. Just a 5-minute charge will support 5 hours of talk time, 3.5 hours of video playback, and 1.5 hours of Instagram use.



And while quick charging is super cool, we are sure you expect more, and conserving energy when not in use is a great add-on. This is where the Super Night-time Standby mode on OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G comes in handy and like how. The body of OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G comprises three layers of graphite plates and highly-thermal conductive aluminium and if you are wondering how it helps you, stay rest assured that this cool device shall never run the risk of overheat.

Performance is optimum with the Optimiser

The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G will run on ColorOS 11.1 on top of Android OS. An upgraded, highly-customized, efficient, intelligent, and richly-designed Android-based mobile OS by OPPO which had been widely loved and appreciated by many, globally. The phone is powered by a 2.4Gz MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U CPU and comes in a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Privacy is a key concern for every consumer these days and the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G has gotten you covered there. The ColorOS 11.1 comes with features such as a one-tap app lock, screencast privacy shield along private safe: multi-device sync and cloud sync, all aimed to address your specific privacy needs and keep your personal information well protected.

OPPO has also equipped the F19 Pro+ 5G with System Performance Optimiser — allowing you to optimise the programs and apps in 10 different ways. The technology works seamlessly with the ColorOS 11, which offers various modes such as Game Focus Mode, Quick Startup, and Game Floating Window. This makes sure you never face any sort of lags.

A major rage among buyers these days is the dark mode and the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G has Customisable Dark Mode that is further categorised into Enhanced, Medium, and Gentle. The device even allows you to customise icons including the grid size, names of apps as well as font, besides allowing an option of hiding the app names on the home screen.

At 7.8mm thickness and 173 grams, the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is slimmer and lighter than most other 5G mobile phones available in the market.

An ultra-thin design equipped with three layers of graphite plates for extra durability ensures that the phone grabs every bit of the attention in terms of looks. Uniformity is the key, right from the front hole-punch screen design to the one-piece quad camera. Add to that a right mix of minimalist colours such as Fluid Black and Space Silver only enhance the overall aesthetics.



Immersive gameplay is brought to you in this spectacular phone with Game Focus Mode, which prevents notifications from popping up on your window while you're in the middle of an action-packed game. With this feature, you can also hide navigation buttons and the status bar.

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G also has a Game Floating Window that enables the gaming window to be minimised, but kept running, like a floating window for a user to resume gaming whenever they want.

The phone will be available with mainline retailers and online on Amazon.in from March 17th. With such enviable features, you can be sure that this is a phone that you will fall in love with at first sight, and a little more with each day as you use it. So, don't miss the opportunity to grab the amazing OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G that redefines the meaning of Flaunt your Nights.

