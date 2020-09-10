Samsung's Power-Packed Galaxy M31s With 64MP Intelli-Cam Is the Phone for Indian Millenials

Samsung's Galaxy M series phones are built for millennials who wish to have the best features in a smartphone, at a price that is just right. Samsung has been consistently expanding its M series portfolio in India with innovative and affordable smartphones. These Galaxy M series smartphones are quite popular amongst young smartphone buyers in the country.

Galaxy M series recently received a new addition in India, the Galaxy M31s. The new phone promises to add a whole new chapter to Samsung's M series with some powerful photography features at a price that's so much easier on the pocket. Today, we'll explain why Galaxy M31s is a pretty good option for those looking to buy a new phone around the Rs. 20,000 price point.

A Brand New Camera Experience

The new Samsung Galaxy M31s brings a brand new camera experience dubbed as 64-megapixel Intelli-Cam with Single Take. It is the first smartphone in Samsung's Galaxy M series to include this new technology. The new Single Take feature lets you capture your precious moments in a number of ways.

Single Take, powered by the 64-megapixel Intelli-Cam, on the Samsung Galaxy M31s lets you capture up to 10 different outputs. These consist of photos and videos that capture the entire moment in a number of interesting ways. These including up to 2 images with Samsung Filters, up to 3 Best Moments and up to 2 Smart Crop and 3 videos- Hyperlapse, Boomerang and Original video. You'll be amazed by the kind of photos and videos you'll be able to capture with the new Single Take feature.

The 32-megapixel front camera on the Galaxy M31s also supports the new Single Take feature. This means you'll be able to capture stunning selfies, without missing any important details. Single Take will capture 10 different outputs from the front camera, letting you amaze your friends and family on social media.

Samsung's new Intelli-Cam setup is powered by a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The camera setup helps you capture and share a perfect #MonsterShot every single time.

The beautiful photography experience is powered by the Sony IMX682 sensor that delivers exceptional performance, especially in this price segment. This is the first time a Samsung Galaxy M series phone includes this sensor for impressive photography experience. If you want to create great content on your social media channels, the Galaxy M31s can be your best pal.

A gorgeous display that offers an immersive experience

Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with an sMOLED-based Infinity-O display, another first for Galaxy M series. The gorgeous display comes with a screen-to-body ratio of over 91 percent, that lets you enjoy all your favourite photos and videos without any annoying bezels or a large display notch. The display comes with an aspect ratio of 20:9, making it ideal to watch videos on-the-go.

The 6.5-inch full-HD+ display on the Samsung Galaxy M31s offers a peak brightness of 420 nits, making it highly readable in most real-world conditions. Add to that a contrast ratio of 78960:1, and you've got a winner in your hands.

A monstrous battery that refuses to die

With a powerful phone such as the Galaxy M31s, it'd be a shame if you ended up with poor battery life. The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery, and for the first time, it also comes with a 25W fast charger in-the-box. How cool is that? You no longer need to buy a fast charger separately.

The phone's battery can last for up to 27 hours while playing videos, up to 51 hours for voice calls, up to 125 hours for playing music, up to 22 hours while browsing the Internet, and can be charged completely in less than 100 minutes. That's highly impressive for a smartphone that doesn't cost too much.

What's more? The phone supports reverse charging and includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable as well. You can now charge your secondary phone or a friend's phone, and help them out. Cool, right?

A powerful processor under the hood

What powers all these amazing features in the Galaxy M31s? The new phone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9611 chipset, supported by up to 8GB of RAM. It includes a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, the Mali-G72 MP3 CPU, and is based on the 10nm architecture. The last LPDDR4x RAM ensures you're able to fire up your favourite apps and games without a hiccup.

As for storage, you can get up to 512GB of expandable memory using the memory card slot. The phone comes with support for 2 SIM cards alongside the memory card slot.

On the software front, the Galaxy M31s is equally powered. It comes with Android 10 out-of-the-box with Samsung's One UI 2.0 interface on top. You get native Android 10 features along with a clean, crisp user interface that lets you navigate easily, run your favourite apps, and do a lot more.

All this at a price that's just too good to resist

The new Samsung Galaxy M31s features a premium gradient design and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 2. It's available in two colour options - Mirage Black and Mirage Blue. Galaxy M31s is priced at Rs. 19,499 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant and Rs. 21,499 for the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant, and is now on sale on Amazon. You can order the phone online and get it delivered safely from the comfort of your home via Amazon and Samsung's online store.