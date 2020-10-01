Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: The Future of Smartphones Is Here

Smartphones have become an essential part of our lives. We rely on our mobile phones to stay connected, get things done, and sometimes just to kill some time. But as our usage evolves, our smartphones need to evolve as well. Samsung surprised the world with its first foldable phone back in 2019. This year, the company is taking its foldable phone design to the next level.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is a smartphone that can double up as a tablet, combining the advantages of two different form factors in a single device. The new form factor enables endless possibilities when it comes to use cases. This cutting-edge design, paired with powerful performance, and a massive immersive display brings all the power you need right in your hands.

A foldable phone that's both powerful and durable

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes with a 6.2-inch Cover Screen that offers a great one-handed full smartphone experience while the phone is folded. You can watch videos, run apps, or do multiple things at once while the comfortable holding the phone in its folded state. To extend the display, you simply have to unfold the phone, and the app extends to the larger display.

The outer display, Cover Screen, is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus. It is the most durable glass on any Galaxy smartphone out there. The back of the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is made of Corning's Gorilla Glass 6. Samsung's latest foldable phone is durable and long-lasting, thanks to these protections.

Once unfolded, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G becomes a tablet with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that's made from an ultra-thin glass. This durable glass is built using multiple layers, making it stronger. There's a punch-hole camera design at the top, which means no distracting bezels or notches to worry about. All you get is pure immersive display experience on the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G.

Multitasking like you've never experienced before on a phone

Multi Active Window mode in the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G lets you do more than one thing at a time, enabling multi-tasking on a smartphone like never before. You can open up to two apps at once on the Cover Screen, and up to three apps on the bigger main display. App pairing allows you to launch multiple apps at once, while letting you save a specific app layout so that it opens the same way every single time.

Drag-and-drop makes it easier to get some real work done

Everyone loves the simplicity of drag-and-drop on desktops, but what if it was possible on a mobile phone as well? Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G lets you drag-and-drop content across different apps while you've opened multiple apps on both the outer and the main display. This means you can easily move content from one app to the other, making it easier to get more work done in a shorter amount of time.

Flex mode will change the way you use a smartphone

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G makes using the smartphone both fun and immersive. With Flex mode, you can use the smartphone at any angle you like. It's perfect for working or studying remotely, or even handling video calls. All you have to do is fold the main screen to switch to Flex mode, and make hands-free calls. Flex mode also works fantastically while taking photographs.

With its innovating foldable mechanism, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is set to change the way we use smartphones forever. Getting things done is easier than ever, while fun activities such as gaming and capturing photos are more intuitive. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is truly changing our smartphone experience.

You can now own the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G via the official website at Rs 1,49,999 for the sole 12GB + 512GB configuration. You can also avail no-cost EMIs starting at just Rs 12,499 per month. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes with the Galaxy Z Concierge service, which provides 24×7 assistance to buyers of this ultra-premium smartphone as well as Samsung Care+ protection against accidental and liquid damage for a year.