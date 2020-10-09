Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Unlocks a Brand New Smartphone Experience

While smartphones have become more powerful over the years, they've also carried on the same old boring design. As we continue to spend a large part of our days, getting things done on our mobile phones, there's a growing need for a whole new form factor.

Samsung kicked off its foldable smartphone design last year with the Galaxy Fold, the company's first foldable phone. This year, Samsung is bringing an all-new foldable smartphone experience that will change the way you use mobile devices.

It's a phone, it's a tablet, it's the best of both worlds

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G brings an immersive tablet-like big screen in your hands without the bulkiness. Galaxy Z Fold2 5G presents the futures of smartphones – helping you do things you normally didn't imagine would be possible on a smartphone.

The new Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes with two displays, an outer display called Cover Screen, and a larger Main Screen that appears when you unfold the device. Cover Screen consists of a 6.2-inch display that lets you do all the basic things you normally do on a smartphone.

The real magic happens when you unfold the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G to extend your workspace. The larger display is made with Samsung's Ultra-Thin Glass which offers a 7.6-inch display based on Dynamic AMOLED 2X. It doesn't come with a display notch which eliminates distractions, and the display can automatically adapt the refresh rate based on the content you are viewing by up to 120Hz.

Multi-Active Window on the Galaxy Z Fold2 makes it easier to multitask and stay organized by allowing you to keep multiple app windows open on the same screen. Whether you want to drag and drop a graph from Excel right into PowerPoint, or take an image from your gallery and drop it into a message to send a friend, the Galaxy Z Fold2 makes multitasking more seamless with drag and drop functionality between apps.

Hideaway Hinge brings a magical folding and unfolding experience

The bigger display is perfect for watching movies, working on documents, viewing larger photos, and so much more while the smaller Cover Screen lets you quickly use it to send a text, making phone calls, do other things while you're on the move. You can use the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G as a regular smartphone as well as a tablet.

The folding mechanism has been vastly improved in the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, making it more durable while unlocking several new uses for the phone. The Hideaway Hinge is a result of smart engineering, making it possible to smoothly fold and unfold the smartphone. Samsung's state-of-the-art technology offers a fluid folding mechanism, making use of CAM technology that lets you lock the screen at a variety of angles.

This means you cannot just use the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G in its two native form factors, but also lock the display at a specific angle, and use the phone accordingly. Say, you're having a video call, you can simply switch to Flex mode and easily handle the group video call while you're working from home.

Flex mode will change the way you use smartphones

Flex mode lets you use your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G in a number of ways. You can use the phone from a variety of angles, and even hold it more comfortably using this mode. You can also make hands-free video calls with Google Duo using the Flex view by simply folding the phone. Flip it to Cover view, and now you can enjoy your favourite TV shows or movies at a comfortable angle.

That's not all; Flex mode is also perfect for working on important documents or presentations. You can make use of the larger screen that lets you access more content quickly, while letting you drag and drop content across different apps. Working from your mobile devices was never this easier.

A camera experience like never before

Flex mode is even better for smartphone photography. It enables a hands-free camera experience you've always wanted. While folded, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G offers a split view of the Camera app, letting you easily preview images and videos while offering controls at the bottom. Flex mode makes it easier to create video blogs without keeping your hands busy.

Collaboration between the subject and photographer is key to creating dynamic images. Dual Preview on the Galaxy Z Fold2 makes this process effortless by showing a preview of the image on both the Cover and Main Screen. Auto framing feature keeps the subject in focus, even when it's in motion, so you don't need to worry about staying in the frame when you are filming alone.

By enabling new use cases, and unlocking more opportunities in the process, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is completely changing the way people use their smartphones. You're now able to do more work, enjoy more content in a better way, and have access to a number of powerful features no other smartphone can offer right now. The future of foldable phones is already here. Leading tech experts across the world have already given their verdict.

Switch to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G to unlock a whole new smartphone experience. You can own it at just Rs. 12,499 with 12 months no-cost EMI offer from Samsung's website. You can also avail a free YouTube Premium subscription for 4 months and Microsoft Office 365 at just Rs 4099. Exclusively for Galaxy Z owners, Galaxy Z Concierge offers 24/7 personalized assistance from the company's experts and you can also sign up for Samsung Care+ with one-time accidental and liquid damage protection for 12 months.