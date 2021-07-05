Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: The Phone That Captured 21 Epic Dreams in One Stunning 108MP Shot

‍‍‍‍

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 5 July 2021 17:33 IST

#EpicDreamsof21
2020 was a tough year for all of us. It was the year that marked the beginning of a time that didn't just change our lives, but also changed the things we dreamt about. People lost out on the simple pleasures of life. Going outdoors, hugging a loved one, having coffee at our favorite café, travelling and simply sharing joys and enjoying celebrations with family and friends – All the things we once took for granted had now turned into distant dreams that people hope to fulfill this year.

Samsung came up with the idea of capturing 21 scenes depicting the dreams we wish to fulfill in 2021, all within a single magnificent 108MP photograph, and then split into 21 high-resolution crops to showcase the amazing camera capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Samsung has always pushed the envelope when it comes to making making Pro-Grade Cameras phones, and the best of the best from Samsung is the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G - A phone leading the resolution revolution with its next generation 108-Megapixel camera that allows it to take highly detailed photographs with stunning clarity. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G allows for some very innovative photography, where each image is so rich with detail that it can tell many stories at the same time — even 21 of them all at once, as the brands showed in its new #EpicDreamsof21 photoshoot.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G comes with a 12-Megapixel Ultra-wide-angle camera and two Telephoto cameras, where the latter two have 10-megapixel sensors, but different types of lenses. The result of this combination is that you get a smartphone with a camera that is so versatile that you can go from extreme close-up shots to 100x Zoom on the fly.

The Camera- tech that made this project possible The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a next-generation 108-Megapixel camera that uses a technique called nona pixel binning, taking the information from nine pixels and combining them into a single pixel, which allows it to take super-detailed 12-megapixel photographs. This allows it to take billboard-sized photographs that are still ultra-detailed, so much so that you can pinch in and crop out multiple photos from every shot you take. Crop, crop, and crop again to get multiple high-resolution pictures from every shot you've taken with the device, thanks to the rich color data and the true-to-life details that are beautifully captured by its camera.

At the same time, the unique 8K Video Snap feature and Portrait Mode successfully captured all the fun moments of this epic shoot. The 8K Video Snap was used to record cinematic 8K videos, and snap out high-res stills from the video later. The Portrait Mode on Galaxy 21 Ultra 5G was used by the production team to capture some stunning and stylized shots of the cast members in character.

Go on a virtual journey though the Epic Dreams of 21

#EpicDreamsOf21 has been unveiled by Samsung on their official Samsung India Instagram handle (IG Link). The viewer has a chance to explore each of these 21 dreams through an innovative Instagram journey where each dream that you discover will lead to the next one in the series, slowly revealing the entire picture, and every part of the journey is coming from the same single 108MP image that was captured by Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, showcasing the power and versatility of its camera. < Embedded IG post of “The Dreamer” >

To witness the #EpicDreamsOf21 in all its glory and watch how it was brought to life you can visit it.

