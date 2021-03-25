Samsung Galaxy S21|S21+ Offers Peak Performance, Revolutionary Camera and an Unmatched Immersive Display

Samsung Galaxy S series phones have consistently impressed smartphone users over the last decade or so. When you think of a flagship smartphone, there's almost nothing you won't find in a flagship Galaxy S series smartphone. Samsung's latest launches – The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are power-packed to help you create epic moments with its revolutionary cameras, get work or play done without worrying about slowing down, and still be able to last an entire day on heavy usage. That's what you expect from a flagship smartphone from Samsung. Let's see what goes behind making the phones the powerhouses that they are.

Performance In today's time, you want a processor inside your smartphone that just doesn't stop or slow you down. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are powered by Exynos 2100 that's packed with more power and intelligence than ever. The chipset can deliver a stunning amount of power to help you run your favourite apps and games no matter what.

The Exynos 2100 is built on an advanced 5nm EUV process technology that allows up to 20-percent lower power consumption or 10-percent higher overall performance than the 7nm predecessor. The octa-core CPU has an improved tri-cluster structure made up of a single powerful Arm® Cortex®-X1 core that runs at up to 2.9GHz, three high-performing Cortex-A78 cores and four power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores delivering more than 30-percent enhancement in multi-core performance than the predecessor.

The chipset is supported by 8GB of RAM that makes everything from multitasking to playing your favourite games a breeze. There's no doubt that Samsung's Galaxy S21 series phones are the gold standard when it comes to performance - The chipset comes with an ARM Mali G78 GPU which can help deliver an immersive gaming and visual rendering experience. Both Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are impressive devices no matter which apps or mobile games you try on them.

Display

Samsung Galaxy S21 comes with a large 6.2-inch Infinity-O display while the Galaxy S21+ comes with an even bigger 6.7-inch Infinity-O display. Both the flagship phones have a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers an immersive viewing experience. It brings everything to life, be it your precious memories or your favourite online videos.

The super-smooth 120Hz display can intelligently optimize the refresh rate of the display based on what you're doing - Scrolling content on phones is therefore a magical experience, with an ultra-high level of responsiveness. The devices are IP68 rated and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus which means you don't have to worry about a little scratch or damage here and there, as the tough glass is strong enough to handle those small 'oops' moments now and then.

Those of us who spend a lot of our daily time staring at our smartphone's screen end up with tired eyes. The devices come with Eye Comfort Shield that ensures you don't end up straining your eyes after a long day of work or play.

Gaming



The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are built for intensive non-stop gaming sessions. With the smartphones' 120Hz refresh rate you get to enjoy a highly responsive and smooth gaming experience. Add 5G Readiness and support for Wi-Fi 6 and you've got yourself a lean mean machine right inside your hands.

With Enhanced Game Booster, you can enjoy endless gaming sessions without any annoying calls or notifications to bother you. The phones are so smart they can automatically monitor your device usage and adjust settings for the best possible gaming experience so that your phone doesn't overheat or run out of memory as you're playing games.

Battery



The devices are indeed powerful, but what about the battery life? Well, Samsung has you covered. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are ideal for the new normal, thanks to the intelligent and long-lasting battery life. The Galaxy S21 has a 4800 mAh battery while the Galaxy S21+ has a 4000 mAh battery. The intelligent battery inside lasts longer and comes with a number of powerful features to make your life easier.

With Super-Fast Charging, you can charge your device in no time. With just a few minutes of charging, you'll be able to use the phone for hours. Prefer wireless charging? The phones support Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 to quickly charge your phone without wires. With Wireless PowerShare you can charge your other devices or your friends' devices using your Galaxy S21 series phone while you're on-the-go.

Features you won't find anywhere else

Big Screen Chat The increase in remote working and learning has led to a steady increase in video calls. Samsung Galaxy S21 series phones feature an innovative Big Screen Chat functionality that makes it extremely simple to host and participate in multi-party video calls.

Users can simply mirror their phone's display to a larger screen, making it easier to talk to a large number of users via virtual calls. With Echo Path Delay technology, participating in multi-party calls on a mirrored display is even more seamless and effective.

Motion Mirror

With everyone working indoors, People are now increasingly relying on their smartphones to remain fit and healthy. Motion Mirror can help you mirror content on a compatible TV and follow your workout routing while watching yourself.

Link to Windows

Link to Windows lets you see notifications, send and receive text messages, and even make calls directly from your Windows laptop or desktop. It's an extremely useful feature for remote workers who prefer to stay connected while they're working on their Windows machine, without having to check or grab their smartphone every now and then.

With a powerful set of high-performance features, an excellent display and an intelligent battery, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ can truly help make your life epic.

If you're looking to upgrade, check out a bunch of great offers on offline stores, Samsung.com & other major online portals with prices starting at Rs 69,999. There is an additional exchange benefit of up to Rs 7,000 or bank cashback up to Rs. 7000. And there is a super exciting offer that's ending on 31st March - Users will also get a Galaxy Watch Active2 worth 23990 for just Rs. 990.

So, what are you waiting for? Head on over to Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive stores or leading offline & Online retailers to get your Galaxy S21 series smartphone today!

