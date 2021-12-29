Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Is an All-Rounder Phone for Gen MZ 

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 29 December 2021 13:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Is an All-Rounder Phone for Gen MZ 

If you're a young smartphone user looking to upgrade your device, you don't want just another phone. You need a perfectly balanced smartphone that delivers the best value for your money. You want a smartphone that can help you do more, express yourself, includes innovative features, and all that without breaking your budget. You want a flagship-grade smartphone without the extremely heavy price tag.

If you are on the lookout for such a smartphone, you've got to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The 'Fan Edition' smartphone is tailor-made for Indian millennials and Generation Z who love photography, gaming, and filling their social media feeds with everything that inspires and resonates with them. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is packed with incredible technology and now comes with a highly attractive offer in India.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest features in this smartphone that make it a perfect all-rounder for India's millennials and Generation Z:

A pro-grade camera to elevate your social feeds
Showcase your creativity and express yourself better with Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G's pro-grade camera setup. The flagship-grade camera system will change the way you capture photos. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. There's a 32-megapixel front-facing camera that also supports 4K video capture.

027 galaxys20fe cloud lavender handson cam

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with powerful camera hardware and AI-powered software features to help you capture stunning photos and videos. Single Take helps you capture up to 14 different types of photos and videos with just a single tap. The powerful 30X Super Zoom feature helps you capture objects that are far away. Capturing videos is a breeze, and you can also switch between the front and rear cameras in real-time.

The next time you come up with a great idea for a social media story, the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G can empower you to deliver a breathtaking view of the world around you, letting you wow all the followers on your social media feeds. Thinking of becoming the next big star on social media? The pro-grade cameras on this smartphone can help you get there in no time!

Flagship-grade experience without the big price tag
When you're young, you have a million things on your mind, and you don't want anything to slow you down. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset that can easily handle everything from multitasking to playing your favourite apps without any lag. The smartphone ships with a 4,500mAh all-day battery that supports 25W Super-Fast charging and wireless fast charging 2.0.

That's not all, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features end-to-end hardware and software security that's powered by Samsung Knox. The phone includes IP68 certification, making it dust and water-resistant so that you can use it just about anywhere. Some of these flagship-grade features are normally available only on expensive smartphones.

A super-smooth display

026 galaxys20fe cloud lavender handson display
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a large 6.5-inch sAMOLED Infinity-O display that offers a flagship-level immersive viewing experience. Everything from watching videos to scrolling through your social media feeds, and playing your favourite mobile games is a deeply immersive experience, thanks to the innovative display. It offers a smooth refresh rate of 120Hz, and supports a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. This ensures a fluid scrolling and gaming experience that you expect from a flagship-grade smartphone.

A design that'll impress everyone around you
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a stylish flagship-level design. The beautiful smartphone ships in three different colour options – Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavender. The rear features a premium textured haze effect that makes the phone stand out.

A price that's just too good to resist
An all-rounder smartphone offers the perfect balance between features and pricing. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G delivers on that front as well. The flagship-grade smartphone is now available at an effective price of Rs 39,999. For more details, visit Samsung's online store today.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Is an All-Rounder Phone for Gen MZ 
