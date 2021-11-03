Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Get the Flagship Experience This Festive Season at a Never Before Price

This festive season, are you looking for a smartphone that offers a flagship experience but doesn't blow a hole in your wallet? Look no further, Samsung is bringing the 'biggest deal of the year' just for you this Diwali. That's right, Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE is now available at a super special price in India.

Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, bringing the power of 5G to the much-loved fan edition smartphone. The affordable premium smartphone is now available at a never-before price during this festive season.

If you're wondering how the Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers a flagship experience, here are some things should know about:

Flagship Features

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor in India. The chipset can handle everything from your favourite apps to gaming with ease. Multi-tasking on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a breeze. The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh all-day battery with support for wireless fast charging 2.0 and wired 25W Super-Fast charging.

To keep up with the flagship experience, Galaxy S20 FE 5G also packs end-to-end hardware and software security powered by Knox. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with industry-standard IP68 certification which means it's both dust and water-resistant. All these features make the Galaxy S20 FE 5G an exceptional device with flagship-grade features normally found on more expensive smartphones.

Pro-Grade Camera

What's a flagship-grade smartphone without a great camera? Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will change the way you capture photos on a smartphone, thanks to its Pro-Grade camera experience. The flagship camera helps you express yourself in more exciting ways. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a powerful 30X Super Zoom that helps you get closer to your subject.





Single Take helps you capture up to 14 different types of photos and videos with just a single tap. The camera setup includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For your selfies, there's a 32-megapixel front-facing camera that is also capable of capturing 4K videos.

When shooting videos, you can easily switch between the front and the rear camera in real-time. This helps you capture stunning creative videos that will impress people on your social media feeds. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with large image sensors that make use of AI-powered multi-frame processing to help deliver beautifully clear photos. The inbuilt Night Mode helps you take clear pictures in low light conditions.

Smooth Display

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers a flagship-level smooth viewing experience with its large 6.5-inch sAMOLED Infinity-O display. The display offers a smooth refresh rate of 120HZ while supporting a touch report rate of 240Hz, ensuring fluid scrolling and gaming experience.





Watching videos on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is super fun, thanks to its immersive display. Everything becomes lifelike when you're watching your favourite photos. The fluid display makes gaming even more enjoyable on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Premium Design

With premium features, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G also comes with a design that's in line with your style. The super-stylish flagship-level smartphone comes in three different colour variants to suit your personality. You can choose from Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, or Cloud Lavender. The premium textured haze effect at the rear is just breathtaking. Every single time you take out the phone, everyone would be amazed.

Price and offer

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is now available at a special price of Rs. 36,999 along with additional cashback till 8th November 2021. If you're eyeing a great flagship experience in a smartphone, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is the ideal smartphone for you this festive season.For more details, visit this page.

