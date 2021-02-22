Samsung Galaxy F62 Launched - the Next-Level Processor for the Mobile Future

When you're young, you live life in the fast lane. You don't waste time dealing with things that slow you down, there's so much that you want to accomplish. Take the example of our smartphones, we want it to be blazing fast, yet not crazy expensive either. Samsung took the smartphone market by storm when it introduced its first Galaxy F series phone in India last year. The global technology giant is set to take things to the next level with a brand new Galaxy F series phone that's powered by the flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset and a large 7000mAh. It's one of the most promising new smartphones in India under the Rs. 25,000 price point.

Introducing the #FullOnSpeedy Galaxy F62

The brand new Samsung Galaxy F62 is the hottest new phone in the mid-segment, bringing a powerful flagship processor at a much more affordable price. That's not all, the phone also comes with a massive battery, a great camera setup, a gorgeous display, all packed inside a slick design that's ultra-stylish. Let's talk about what makes the new Samsung Galaxy F62 a #FullOnSpeedy performer.



The smartphone is powered by the flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor, which brings best-in-class performance. Simply speaking, you'll be able to get more done, without anything slowing you down. From playing the latest and the greatest mobile games to getting some essential work done in less time, the Galaxy F62 can do it all.



A #FullOnSpeedy Flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 Processor



To put things in perspective, the flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor scored a whopping 4,52,065 on ANTUTU 8, 2,401 on Geekbench 5, and 68 on GFXBench 5. If you're looking for an easier way to understand this, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is a solid performer that can handle just about anything you want much better than average smartphones in its segment.



Besides running your favorite apps, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is #FullOnSpeedy when it comes to gaming. Most of us spend a good part of our days trying to kill some time with our favorite mobile games when we're on-the-go, waiting in a queue, or simply killing time during a free lecture. Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with the powerful Mali G76 GPU with Game Booster, letting you play all your favorite mobile games in the best possible setting. The Exynos 9825 processor managed to score 1, 73,903 on ANTUTU 8 GPU, and 1, 32,299 on ANTUTU 8 CPU benchmark tests.



On the software side of things, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is loaded with Android 11-based One UI 3.1. The user interface is butter smooth, and the powerful flagship-level processor makes things ever faster. Firing up apps is super quick, and multitasking is a breeze.



A 7000mAh Battery That Refuses to Die



Another amazing feature of the new Samsung Galaxy F62 is its massive 7,000mAh battery. It's the first smartphone on Flipkart with a large 7,000mAh battery. The 7nm flagship Exynos 9825 processor helps optimise battery consumption in a way that helps you go through up to 2 days of average usage, and even up to 3 days of normal usage. The battery also supports reverse charging, letting you charge your other devices on-the-go. It comes with a 25W USB Type-C fast charger in the box, so that you spend less time tethered to a power adapter.



A sAMOLED+ Display That Brings Everything to Life



But what's a great smartphone without an amazing display? The Samsung Galaxy F62 has you covered here as well. The powerful smartphone features a gorgeous 6.7-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED+ Infinity-O display. The gorgeous display makes everything a delight. From swiping through your photos and videos to binge-watching your favorite online content, the Galaxy F62 brings everything to life.

Galaxy F62 comes with a display that offers a contrast ratio of 1000000:1, and an aspect ratio of 20:9, making it ideal for everything from reading text to watching movies on-the-go. With a peak brightness of 420 nits, the display can be easily used outside.



A #FullOnSpeedy 64MP Quad Camera to Supercharge Your Social Media Game



A smartphone camera is a key feature for any young smartphone user today. The Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a #FullOnSpeedy camera experience, designed to help you showcase your creativity to the world. The phone comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel front camera. There's a 5-megapixel macro camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, along with the primary 64-megapixel camera at the rear.



Samsung Galaxy F62 also supports Single Take, a feature that lets you capture up to 14 outputs in just one take. Single Take is an amazing feature that's designed to help you make the most out of your precious moments. Imagine cutting a cake on your loved one's birthday, Single Take can help you capture the entire moment without having you worry about the ideal camera mode to pick.



Defense-grade security with Knox

With Samsung Galaxy F62 you get a host of security features, thanks to the Knox software. It also supports Samsung Pay, a feature that lets you make contactless payment across a wide range of physical retail stores across India. The made-in-India Samsung Galaxy F62 will go on sale in India from February 22nd, 12 noon. Sleek design



Samsung Galaxy F62 is packed in a sleek, ultra-modern design that's just 9.5mm thick and 218gms in weight. Not only this it comes with 3 uber cool laser gradient finish –— laser Green, laser Blue and Laser Grey

Attractive pricing for consumers

The #FullOnSpeedy Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone will be available on Flipkart, Samsung online store, Reliance Digital Store, My Jio store and select retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced at an attractive price of Rs. 23999 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant, and at Rs. 25999 for the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage model. You can get an instant cashback of Rs 2500 on ICICI bank cards and EMI.

Not only this, you can get your hands on the new Galaxy F62 by paying just 14398 on Flipkart, thanks to its Flipkart Smart Upgrade Program powered by Galaxy Forever. Here you just need to pay 70% of the device cost with some minimal processing fee and add to that the Rs 2500 instant cashback ICICI bank offer, which brings down its cost to Rs 14398. After one year, you can exchange the Galaxy F62 for a new phone on Flipkart or simply pay the remaining amount and keep the phone with you.

So what are you waiting for, go ahead, and sign up to get notified on either Flipkart or Samsung online store right now.

