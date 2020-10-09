Samsung Galaxy F41 Is Finally Here to Help You Live a #FullOn Life

Samsung has launched a new smartphone series dedicated to Generation Z and millennials in India. Young smartphone users want to live a #FullOn life that's without any compromises. To help them, Samsung has finally introduced a brand new smartphone called Galaxy F41 in India. Samsung has collaborated with Flipkart to build its new Galaxy F series phones in India. If you have missed the biggest online concert, #FullOnFestival and the launch of the feature-packed Samsung Galaxy F41, here is the link to watch some of the grooviest names in music, rap and stand-up comedy go Full On lit with their performance

The new Samsung Galaxy F41 comes with a long-lasting big battery, a powerful 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a stunning large sAMOLED display. It has everything young smartphone users have wanted in their smartphones, at a price that's just too good to resist. A full on experience is all about being able to express yourself in the best possible way.

Today, we'll walk you through some of the biggest features of the new Samsung Galaxy F41:

A full on battery that keeps you doing day and night

Samsung Galaxy F41 comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery. When you're young, you don't want anyone to stop you or slow you down. Samsung Galaxy F41 keeps you going no matter what you're up to. From binge-watching your favourite TV shows for hours to browsing the web, or even chatting endlessly with your gang, the Samsung Galaxy F41 is built to last long with its powerful 6,000mAh battery.

It comes with support for 15W fast charging so that you can quickly get back to what you were doing. You can charge the battery completely in just 160 minutes using the fast charger that comes in the box. Galaxy F41's battery can last for up to 48 hours for voice calling, up to 26 hours for video playback, up to 21 hours for Web browsing, and up to 119 hours for music playback.

That's a full on life without worrying about your phone's battery running out of juice.

A full on display that's full on lit

Your phone's display has to be good, there's no way around. Samsung Galaxy F41 features an immersive 6.4-inch sAMOLED Infinity-U display that lets you view all your favourite content, with minimal distractions. The large display is perfect for watching movies, playing your favourite mobile games, or even getting some important things done.

Samsung Galaxy F41's display offers a peak brightness of 420 nits, making it ideal for both outdoors and indoors, in just about any scenario. With a contrast ratio of 78960:1 and up to 110 percent NTSC color gamut, you get to enjoy all your favourite content in the best possible way.

A full on camera experience for elevating your social media profiles

The camera is probably the most important, most used feature for any young smartphone user. Samsung understands this and has packed a full-on 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup in the Galaxy F41. The powerful primary camera sensor will let you capture stunning photos that'll level up your social media game further.

Besides the primary camera, Samsung Galaxy F41 also comes with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor and a 5-megapixel Live Focus camera. The former lets you capture amazing details in ultra-wide mode with up to 123 degrees field of view, letting you capture more objects into a single photo, for those perfect vacation photos. The latter lets you shoot fabulous portrait mode shots, focusing on what matters the most in your life.

The innovative Single Take feature makes it easier to capture precious moments without worrying about picking the right camera mode. It's extremely simple to use, and super fun. You get up to 10 different outputs that consist of 7 photos and 3 videos. You can pick the ones you like, and share them with your loved ones.

That's not all; the 32-megapixel selfie camera with Smart Beauty mode adds that special touch to your selfies. The front camera also supports Live Focus mode that lets you focus on people when you're capturing a selfie with your loved ones.

#FullOn design that'll impress the crowd

Samsung Galaxy F41 is a stylish smartphone with its premium gradient design that offers a holographic effect at the back. It is available in Fusion Green, Fusion Black, and Fusion Blue colour options. No matter where you go, it'll turn heads around.

A power-packed full-on performance

Samsung Galaxy F41 is powered by the company's Exynos 9611 chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM. This means you get a blazing-fast performance that makes it amazingly easy to run all your favourite apps and mobile games in a lag-free environment. Firing up apps is quicker so you can get all the important things done, while playing mobile games is so much fun that you'll spend hours on it.

You can add up to 512GB of external storage using a memory card to store all the photos and videos you want. With two SIM slots and a dedicated memory card slot, you have your connections sorted in a single device. Galaxy F41 comes with a blazing-fast LPDDR4xRAM that promises speedier data access, alongside faster app runtimes.

Packed with One UI 2.1, based on Android 10, the Galaxy F41 brings a cleaner and crisper user experience. Browsing apps across the phone is easier than ever, and the easy-to-use interface makes it faster to run all your basic tasks in a jiffy.

Samsung Galaxy F41 will be available in two main variants - one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and another with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Prices start at Rs. 16999 (6GB, 64GB) and go up to Rs. 17999 (6GB, 128GB), but you can avail an introductory discount during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale next week. The base variant will be down to Rs. 15499 while the high-end variant will be sold at Rs. 16499.

To learn more about the new Samsung Galaxy F41 #FullOn Experience, visit this page.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.