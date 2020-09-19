Samsung Brings Its Flagship Camera Innovation to Galaxy A Series - Galaxy A71 & A51, to Make Your Social Profile Lit

Our social media profiles are reflection of our true personalities. Needless to say, we make that extra effort to make them look and feel special. What helps us in the process is a powerful smartphone that can not only capture stunning photos and videos, but also help us quickly process and share them across to our friends and family members.

Samsung's phones are known for their excellent smartphone cameras. Over the years, the company has been shipping highly innovative and impressive cameras on its flagship smartphones. Samsung is now bringing its innovative flagship camera experiences to its Galaxy A series phones, the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. These new flagship-level features can help you spice up your social media profiles by capturing and sharing stunning photographs and videos.

Let's take a look at some of the most impressive new camera features in Samsung's Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 smartphones at can help you take your social media posts to the next level:

Single Take Makes Your Special Moments Extra Ordinary

Everything you do is worth sharing on your social media profiles and messaging platforms. Your social profiles help you stay connected to your loved ones by helping you share your most memorable moments. Single Take is a new feature on Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 smartphones, which was earlier available only on Samsung's flagship Galaxy S20 series.

Single Take lets you indulge in your special moments, while still capturing the best parts of it. Imagine being at a birthday celebration of a loved one, and wondering about which camera mode to select. Single Take can help you enjoy the moment while still being able to capture all the important details in the form of 10 photos and videos based on the moment and lighting condition.

All you have to do is pick Single Take mode, and capture a moment for a few seconds. Your Galaxy A71 or Galaxy A51 phone will be able to deliver stunning photos and videos that ensure you don't miss out on anything important, and still end up with a bunch of great photos and videos to share on your social media profile.

Night Hyperlapse to Impress Everyone on Your Feed

Out at a party? The new Night Hyperlapse mode can help you capture stunning night-time videos to impress your social media friends and family. The mode helps you capture long-exposure style videos and light trails that are nothing but pieces of pure bliss when you share them on your social media profiles. Your friends and family will nudge you, asking you how you captured these. Night Hyperlapse mode is now available on Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 phones.

Custom Filters to Add that Special Touch to Your Photos

While social media is fun, it's also filled with a lot of noise. You're not going to make it if you don't look different and extra special. Well, Samsung has you covered here as well. The new Custom Filters feature in the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 can help you create stunning and highly personalized photos using custom-set filters.

All you have to do is create a custom filter using any of your existing photos. Custom Filters uses on-device AI to capture the rich colours and vibes of your existing photos. You can then use these filters and apply them on new photos you capture on the Galaxy A71 or Galaxy A51 to create personalized photos. Once you share these on your social media profiles, they'll look stunning and extraordinary, unlike anyone else's photos.

Smart Selfie Angle to Make You and Your Friends Looks Great

Selfies are quite an essential part of social media. While everyone is shooting and sharing selfies, not all of them are going to look as good as yours, thanks to this highly innovative camera feature on the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51.

The new Smart Selfie Angle mode on the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 help you capture great selfies with your friends. Every time you use the front camera to capture a selfie with your friends, the camera can automatically switch to a wide-angle mode. The mode is built to capture great details when more than one person is involved in a selfie. This means your selfies with your friends are going to look fabulous when you share them on your social media profiles.

AI Gallery Zoom Adds That Magical Touch to Existing Photos

AI Gallery Zoom is a great feature that can help you improve existing photos on your phone. For example, if you get one of your photos from a friend, on a messaging platform, it could turn out to be slightly blurred due to compression systems.

This feature ensures those unclear photos look more clear in your Gallery. It can make images look sharper and visually appealing, so you can easily share them on your social media profiles. The feature uses an on-device AI-powered mechanism so your personal data doesn't leave your phone ever. The feature is also useful if you're migrating from an older, less powerful smartphone, and are importing photos from it.

Switch Camera While Recording Is Perfect for Vlogging

While most smartphones feature front and rear cameras, they rarely let you capture a single video using both the cameras. Well, Samsung's Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 phones can now let you record videos using both the cameras without stopping recording. It's an amazing feature that's perfect while you're sharing live videos or simply making a quick vlog for your social media profiles.

Quick Videos Ensure You Don't Miss Anything

Consider this, you come across a really special moment, and by the time you fire up the Camera app on your phone and start recording the video, it's gone. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 now come with a new feature called Quick Videos that takes care of this problem.

You can now quickly capture a video by long-pressing the shutter button. This way, you can easily record a great video and share it on your social media profile. Quick Videos feature is ideal while you're at home or on a vacation, and you simply want to capture a quick moment and share it with everyone.

Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 Are Perfect for Social Influencers

What's stopping you from becoming the next big thing on a major social media platform? It could be your existing smartphone. Switch to the new and powerful Samsung Galaxy A71 or Galaxy A51 and feel the difference today. The smartphones now come with Samsung's highly innovative and powerful flagship-grade smartphone features that can make your social media posts pop, turning you into a celebrity amongst your fans and followers.

