Reno3 Pro - Impressive Camera Technologies & Incredible Design: All You Need in a Smartphone

OPPO started its smartphone journey back in 2012 with one of the first smartphones having a built-in beautifying feature in the selfie camera. From that moment on, OPPO hasn't stopped bringing meaningful technologies and innovative products to consumers across the world. Last year, OPPO introduced the10x Hybrid zoom technology that sparked a revolution in the smartphone camera space.



Now that we're in 2020, a lot of young smartphone buyers in India are probably wondering what OPPO has in store for them. Will OPPO recreate its magic of bringing trendy technologies in smartphones this year as well? Well, why not.



Meet the OPPO Reno3 Pro

OPPO Reno3 Pro is set to launch on 2nd March and the smartphone will offer a unique set of features that would appeal to young smartphone buyers in India. Whether you're looking to capture clear images in any lighting conditions or if you're looking for a lag-free performance to play your favourite games, OPPO's new Reno3 Pro will be able to handle all that and much more.



Powerful cameras

The OPPO Reno3 Pro features the world's first 44-megapixel dual punch-hole camera setup. It includes a 44-megapixel Ultra-clear primary camera along with a 2-megapixel camera sensor. The front camera setup also features an ultra-night selfie mode, dual lens bokeh effect that works with both photos and videos. Reno3 Pro looks like a great device if you're looking to capture and share perfect selfies on your social media profiles.

Oppo Reno3 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup

Photo Credit: Oppo

For night selfie mode, Reno3 Pro comes equipped with innovative technology that includes multi-frame composition, AI-based noise reduction, and Human face protection to offer bright and clear pictures even when there is no light at all. Now, what about the rear cameras? The OPPO Reno3 Pro has you covered there as well. The smartphone comes with an impressive quad rear camera setup. The powerful rear camera setup includes a bunch of useful features that can help you take beautiful photos without worrying about tinkering a lot of settings.

The quad camera setup features a 64MP ultra-clear main camera, an 8MP ultra –wide angle lens with 119.9-degree field of view, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP mono lens.

While working together, this camera setup is capable of delivering some of the finest pictures even when zoomed in. It features 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom that allows you to grasp great moments from any distance.

A camera sample captured using the Oppo Reno3 Pro

Photo Credit: Oppo



The OPPO Reno3 Pro's rear cameras also feature a dedicated Ultra Dark Mode. This mode helps you capture photos when the ambient lighting isn't enough. In fact, when the illumination is below 1lux the phone will turn on the Ultra Dark mode automatically and capture clear photos. It's quite useful when you're taking photos in a nightclub or when you're just outside during the night but still want to take great photos.



For those who make a lot of videos on their phones, the OPPO Reno3 Pro comes with Ultra Steady Video 2.0 that can help you capture great videos with minimal stutter. The rear cameras on the OPPO Reno3 Pro also feature video bokeh and zoom capabilities.

This feature is then divided into Ultra Steady Video and Ultra Steady Video Pro. The Ultra Steady Video is perfect for shooting videos on street as it uses Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) to sense and remove the direction and amplitude of vibration enhancing the stability in the video. Ultra Steady Vide Pro on the other hand, is perfect for shooting videos outdoor. The ultra wide angle offers a broader image while ensuring stability in the videos.

A camera sample showcasing the zoom capabilities of the Oppo Reno3 Pro

Photo Credit: Oppo



A gorgeous display

The OPPO Reno3 Pro is the first smartphone with a dual hole-punch display. The 6.4-inch E3 Super AMOLED display comes with full care display protection by TUV Rheinland and blue ray protection that helps decrease the straining effect of the screen so that your eyes aren't exhausted due to long-term usage. The OPPO Reno3 Pro also features a Black Screen Mode which ensures YouTube videos continue playing even when the screen goes dark.

Be unstoppable with #OPPOReno3Pro and the World's First 44MP #DualPunchHole Camera. Experience clarity like never before with 20x Zoom and Ultra Dark Mode.

Know more: https://t.co/Umdka75tnL pic.twitter.com/1sAMNFvSWt — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) February 27, 2020





Powerful chipset

OPPO's Reno 3 Pro is also the world's first smartphone to feature MediaTek'sP95 chipset. It is comes with 8GB of RAM and includes 128GB of onboard storage. OPPO Reno3 Pro runs on ColorOS 7 which is based on Android 10 and also offers a multi-user mode in case you share it with others or want to setup different profiles on your device.



If you enjoy playing games on your smartphone, the OPPO Reno3 Pro will further enhance your gaming experience. The smartphone comes with Hyper Boost 2.0. It improves your gaming performance by using the available system resources while offering cinema-like sound for an immersive gaming experience.



Fast-charging built-in

When you think of powerful smartphones, one thing that worries most prospective customers is the battery life. The OPPO Reno3 Pro has something for you too. The smartphone comes with a 4,025mAh battery with support for VOOC 4.0 (30W) fast charging which is not just fast but safe as well.



OPPO Reno3 Pro is set to launch in India on March 2. The smartphone will be available in three colour options which include Midnight Black, Auroral Blue, and Sky White. If you're eyeing a new smartphone or looking to upgrade from an older smartphone, keep an eye out for the stylish and powerful OPPO Reno3 Pro.

Make a style statement like never before! #OPPOReno3Pro with the World's First 44MP #DualPunchHole Camera and an all-new Borderless Design is launching on 2nd March. It's time to experience clarity in every shot.

Know more: https://t.co/Umdka75tnL pic.twitter.com/yGKfKLrMy2 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) February 27, 2020

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.