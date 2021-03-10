Technology News
OPPO F19 Pro + 5G: A New Era of Smartphone Videography Is Finally Here!

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 10 March 2021 17:15 IST
Smartphones have changed the way we live our lives, as we are increasingly relying on them to help us do a lot more. No wonder there's a growing demand for an ideal smartphone that's powerful enough to help users get everything done. 

Spearheading innovation in the smartphone industry, OPPO has been consistently delighting consumers across the globe with its top-of-the-line specs and features. OPPO's revolutionary F series phones are a testament to the smartphone maker's legacy of setting new benchmarks. The phones pack the latest in tech and are available at great prices in India. These smartphones are also renowned for offering powerful camera features. 

The next major smartphone in OPPO's F series is the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G. Today, we'll tell you some of the biggest new features coming with the recently launched OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G smartphone in India.

Capture the best of the nights with the ingenious AI Highlight Portrait Video feature
A lot of modern smartphones these days let you capture portraits, but what about portrait videos? The new OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is an expert when it comes to capturing portrait videos, thanks to the AI Highlight Portrait Video feature in the phone.

AI Highlight Portrait Video uses Ultra Night Video and HDR Video to significantly improve your portrait videos. The former can easily increase the brightness of a video while keeping details to the maximum, and offering rich colours for stunning portrait videos. 

 

Ultra Night Video uses the large 1/2-inch 48-megapixel sensor in the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G along with OPPO's Ultra Night Video algorithms to help improve videos captured in low-light conditions. It doesn't just make your night videos better, but it also makes them richer and more dynamic.
The HDR Video can automatically detect and optimise specific scenes in videos to make them look sharper and better.

Be it a video of a party or a scenic sunrise, the end results will be immaculate with OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G, irrespective of the ambient lighting conditions, making your Instagram posts an instant hit. The AI Highlight Portrait Video feature leverages powerful camera hardware paired with smarter algorithms so that you end up with videos that help you #FlauntYourNight.

Gear up for blazing-fast download speeds with Smart 5G 

With the advancement in technology and time, the 5G era is coming soon, and we are all set to gear up for it. OPPO's new F19 Pro+ 5G smartphone features a smarter way to help you stay connected when you're on the move. The phone includes 8 antennas in a new 360-degree wrap-around design. You can easily switch between 4G and 5G networks, and use a dual-5G SIM setup. 

The new design promises much better signal performance no matter how you hold the phone, helping you stay connected with high-speed data all the time. It's not just fast, but super intelligent too. 

Battery issues are a thing of past with the OPPO 50W Flash Charge

In the new normal, you're doing more on your phone than ever. OPPO understands this, and has packed its 50W Flash Charge technology inside the F19 Pro+ 5G smartphone. With just 5 minutes' worth of charging, you can play videos on the phone for up to 3.5 hours. That's not all, the large battery inside the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G can charge faster while handling heat dissipation like a champion. 

Get the best performance from your smartphone's hardware with System Performance Optimiser

Ever been worried about smartphone lags? OPPO has something in store for you. The new OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G comes with the System Performance Optimiser that can make the phone faster and functional for a longer period of time. It can help reduce lags, improve app download and start up times, optimise resource usage, and more. The feature can not only remove and reduce lags, but also help improve the system responsiveness by over 14 percent.

These are just some of the features in the upcoming OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G smartphone. If you're looking for a powerful smartphone that's ready for the future, look out for the new OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G smartphone, hitting shelves of mainline retailers and Amazon in India from March 17.

A gaming experience like no other

Coming in as a gamer's treat, the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G delivers an immaculate and captivating gaming experience with a host of game-oriented features embedded in its 

 ColorOS 11.1. A common problem that every gamer faces is the frequent disruption by frequent notification popups and the Game Focus Mode feature addresses it by blocking all unwanted notifications. Now you can just focus completely on the game.

Another interesting feature for gaming that the phone offers is Quick Startup which seamlessly bypasses game intros and lands you straight to the gameplay.

Powerful core for a lag-free experience - MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is powered by the MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U chipset. The super-fast processor consists of eight cores of up to 2.4GHz, supported by fast LPDDR4X RAM. The SoC supports dual-mode 5G SIM setup, letting users use two 5G SIM cards at once. The chipset powers all the magical features within the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G, making it an ideal smartphone for young consumers.

Available at a price tag of INR 25,990, OPPO F19 Pro+5G flaunts a plethora of industry-leading features to furnish you with a true flagship experience.  Furthermore, OPPO has bundled the smartphone with attractive offers including a slashed pricing of INR 999 for Enco W11 earbuds as well as a discounted price tag of INR 2,499 for the OPPO Band when purchased with the smartphone. There are also a series of discounts and cashback to aval with the following digital wallets and banks-:

  • Flat 7.5% cashback on HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank credit cards
  • One EMI cashback with IDFC first bank and 11 percent cashback on Paytm
  • Zero down payment via HomeCredit and HDB Financial Services
  • Triple Zero Scheme with Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and IDFC First Bank
  •  OPPO's loyal customers will also benefit from an additional one-time screen replacement scheme (valid for 365 days), extended warranty for 180 days as well as an INR 1500 upgrade bonus

With a range of industry leading features, top notch hardware performance and a redefined video experience like no other, the OPPO F19 Pro + 5G is a device that ticks all the right boxes. So what are you waiting for? Get your hands on this revolutionary offering and Flaunt Your Nights as soon as sale starts on 17 March 2021!

