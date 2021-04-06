OPPO F19 Launched - the Sleekest* Smartphone With 5000 mAh Battery and Super-Fast 33W Flash Charge

In the new normal, a smartphone has become our best friend, all the more. We rely on it for both work and play. For surviving endless virtual meetings and hours of binge-watching and mobile gaming sessions, we all need a smartphone that's more reliable when it comes to battery life, without breaking your budget.



OPPO has been a popular smartphone brand. The company has been consistently introducing innovative products in terms of sleek design, charging technology and making them ideal for each and every one. OPPO is now set to make things even better with the brand new OPPO F19.



I honestly believe that this new F19 is a F Series classic that truly embodies the stylish appearance that F Series phones are best known for, while it also keeps up with your life throughout your day with the best of features and lesser interruptions. The F19 embodies all the values that the F Series promises and they have pulled out all the stops to give you more value with an improved design and better screen, when compared with the previous generation of this phone.





Say hello to OPPO F19



In my opinion, the new OPPO F19 is a stylish smartphone with a massive 5,000mAh battery and is supported by 33W Flash Charging. This means you can do a lot more day and night, and even if you run out of battery you can quickly charge the phone and get back to what you were doing right away. OPPO F19 is the perfect smartphone for those looking for a powerful, highly reliable device that comes with an attractive price of INR 18,990.

33W Flash Charge to keep you going day or night



This is like the icing on the cake. With support for 33W Flash Charge technology, the new OPPO F19 can be easily charged in minutes. It only takes 72 minutes to fully charge the F19. If you're in a rush, a 5-minute charge gets you 5.5 hours' worth of talk time and almost 2 hours to watch YouTube. So if you've forgotten to plug your phone before you went to bed and might only have minutes before you head out the door, F19's 33W Flash Charge ensures that you'll have enough battery life to last you the trip to your destination.

Even at night, F19 is working for you so you can rest easy. Super Nighttime Standby feature learns your sleep schedule to optimize its power consumption during those eight hours that you're asleep. F19 will only consume at most 2% of your phone's power, ensuring that it's fresh and ready to grab and go by morning.



F19's AI comes with a unique way to charge your phone safely with AI Night Charge. By knowing when you wake up, F19's Battery Guard first charges the phone up to 80%, and later resumes the remaining 20% charge 60 minutes before you wake up. For an extra degree of safety, F19 offers Charging heat control to control the phone's temperature with a software and hardware solution.



A large, more reliable battery for all-day usage



When we typically think about smartphones with large battery, we tend to imagine a bulky smartphone that doesn't look so good. The OPPO F19 will change all that. It is ultra-sleek and still sports a large 5,000mAh battery, and all of this under INR 20,000. A battery this big enables you to get through your day easily without worrying about anything slowing you down. Not only can you get more work done, play more games, watch more videos and play games for longer, you can do so much more. A bigger battery, for me, is a blessing in the new normal as we have become so dependent on our smartphones for practically any and everything- be it studying, cooking, entertainment, working out, et al.



A display that makes everything more enjoyable



The OPPO F19 comes with a large AMOLED FHD+ display with a punch-hole design. I particularly loved it because the lack of a large display notch makes it ideal for watching videos and photos on the go without distractions. The phone features an in-display fingerprint scanner as well, which makes it easier and much faster to unlock it, without compromising on security. On the other hand, it also maximizes the real estate dedicated to the screen. The scanner is embedded under the display but does not obstruct your screen view. It is surely a great deal, an under Rs 20,000 phone with such avant-garde features.



A sleek design that'll turn heads







As I mentioned earlier, the OPPO F19 comes in a sleek form factor, which is quite obvious considering the fact that F Series phones are best known for their sleek and stylish appearance. F Series phones pack in technology, perfectly suited for your life day-to-day, and all within a sleek design. This particular one is one of the sleekest phones in its segment weighing only 175g with a thickness of 7.95mm, this was possible due to ace engineering by using die-casting aluminium alloy technology enabling thickness of the thinnest part of the motherboard cover to be 0.21 mm. Also, the materials on both sides of the battery are stronger than the previous generation and therefore enabling to further narrow the sides.

As an accent to the already beautiful design, F19's middle frame adds a metallic feel to the phone that reflects light in a way that's sharper and longer lasting, thanks to OPPO's vacuum plating process.



OPPO F19 is perfect for both indoor and outdoor usage, making it your ideal stylish partner this summer.



48-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup



With battery and display sorted, you're probably wondering about how good the camera is really. Let me talk about it! The OPPO F19 comes with a 48-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup. The camera is powerful enough to be your ideal companion for your vacations or outings this summer. The 48-megapixel primary camera sensor can detect ambient light and help you to capture true-to-life colours and details, making you an instant star on your social media profiles. With the other two cameras, you can capture an array of different types of photos, including perfect selfies, thanks to the AI Beautification feature.



Prices and availability



OPPO F19 prices in India start at Rs. 18,990, and the phone will be available for purchases in India from April 9. There's no doubt OPPO F19 is a pretty strong contender for one of the most useful smartphones under the INR 20,000 price point right now. If you're in the market for a great value-for-money smartphone that comes with a reliable battery life, the OPPO F19 is totally worth checking out. For more details, visit OPPO's website. I mean what more you could have ever asked for, a 33 W Flash Charge, 5000 mAh battery and that too within a sleek design, AMOLED Punch Hole Display, the list is actually endless.

Oppo F19 is available with a large selection of irresistible bundled offers. If you pre-order the phone or buy it during the first sale, you can get 7.5 percent cashback with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra cards, and 11 percent instant cashback if you pay using Paytm. During normal sales, you'll be eligible to receive 5 percent cashback on payments with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra cards. Oppo is also offering its W11 TWS earphones at a discounted price of Rs. 1,299 and the W31 TWS earphones at Rs. 2,499 with the Oppo F19. So what are you waiting for? Grab all these amazing offers with the new sleek Oppo F19 today!

*Data based on OPPO internal study

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.