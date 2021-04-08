OPPO F19 Is the Sleekest Phone With 5,000mAh Battery, 33W Flash Charging. Here's Why!

OPPO has consistently churned out great-looking devices that pack a punch. It has time and again proven its ability to unfurl tech innovations with utmost ease. Its F Series is especially popular amongst its Indian customers and has consistently churned out above-average numbers.

The BBK subsidiary launched the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ last month. OPPO has just launched a brand new smartphone in the F Series, the OPPO F19. The brand new smartphone is a feature-packed proposition.

But does the OPPO F19 shine in real-life usage, or are there too many corners cut? Let us find out.

‘Sleek' is the keyword

We have seen most phones packing a 4500mAh battery or higher weight close to or over 200 grams and carry a thickness of around 10mm. The OPPO F19 surprised us when we picked it up for the first time. It is one of the sleekest smartphones with a 5,000mAh cell.

It stretches 160.31 x 73.76 x 7.95 mm and weighs a modest 175 grams. The below 8mm thickness is a surprise given the sizable battery fit inside it. The weight distribution is even, and the slimness ensures most users won't need two hands to operate it.

The OPPO F Series has successfully carried the modern design philosophy for years, and the new OPPO F19 is an extension of the same. It comes in two stunning color variants – Prism Black and Midnight Blue.

Big battery and 33W fast charging



The OPPO F19 packs a 5000mAh battery and supports up to 33W Flash Charge. The company claims that the bundled adapter can charge the phone completely in just 72 minutes. To those running short on time, you can top it for 5 minutes and get up to 5.5 hours of calling, around 2 hours of YouTube, and more.

In our limited usage, we ended most days with around 30% in the tank. The smartphone still kept its own when we tortured it with heavy camera usage, a bit of gaming, and constantly switching between Wi-Fi and mobile network. The big battery coupled with a mid-range processor ensures high endurance for most scenarios.

A 20:9 AMOLED display for an immersive experience

OPPO F19 features a 6.43-inch, 20:9 FHD AMOLED display resulting in a respectable 409PPI. The bezels are minimal on the three sides, but the bottom one is prominent. Like most other smartphones out there, it has a left punch-hole display that houses the front camera.

The smartphone gets up to a 180Hz touch sampling rate for gaming. The screen itself is typical AMOLED with rich colors and deep blacks. The display is color-accurate, and the company touts 92% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB coverage.

The peak brightness in Auto Mode is 800 nits, which is excellent for outdoor usage. The viewing angles are amazing, and the punchy, over-saturated colors make for a terrific overall viewing experience.

48-megapixel triple rear camera setup for true-to-life photos

OPPO F19 comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup for capturing some stunning images and videos. The wide f/1.7 aperture ensures the sensor has more light to play with, and you get outstanding results every single time.

For your next vacation or your next weekend getaway, the OPPO F19 can be the perfect companion. The cameras come with an array of AI-powered features that further enhance your photos.

Snapdragon 662 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage



You will find the mid-range Snapdragon 662, an 11nm chipset from Qualcomm with 4 x Kyro 260 Gold and 4 x Kyro 260 Silver cores, under its hood. OPPO has launched only one memory variant in the country - 6GB + 128GB.

Price and offers

The OPPO F19 is all set to go on sale for the first time on April 9 and is already available for pre-order. The device is available at a price of ₹ 18,990 for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant, available in two colors – Prism Black and Midnight Blue.

To make it a more compelling deal, OPPO is offering a bundled discount under which the, Enco W11 will be available at an exclusive price of Rs 1299 (MRP 3,999) and OPPO Enco W31 at Rs 2499 (MRP 5,900)Furthermore, smartphone enthusiasts can enjoy a range of attractive discounts and offline cashback for OPPO F19 with the following banks and digital wallets

Flat 7.5% cashback on EMI Transactions from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank & Standard Chartered Bank

11 %instant cashback via Paytm

Triple Zero Scheme with Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and IDFC First Bank

Users can also avail Zero Down Payment with Home Credit, HDB Financial Service, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank

OPPO 's existing loyal users can also avail an additional one-time screen replacement offer (valid for 365 days), extended warranty for 180 days on newly purchased and activated F19 Series.

